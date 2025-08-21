New York Festivals AME Awards Unveils 2025 Winners

​New York Festivals AME Awards, honouring marketing effectiveness worldwide since 1994, proudly announces the 2025 award winners.

This year’s winners were selected by the distinguished AME Grand Jury of global C-suite leaders and strategic innovators. After a rigorous review, the jury awarded campaigns that paired ground breaking creativity with tangible impact.

With entries spanning six continents, the Grand Jury presented the prestigious AME Grand Award (Best of Show), three Regional Campaign of the Year Awards, and the inaugural AME WE Champion Campaign of the Year. Eleven Gold Towers, eleven Silver, twelve Bronze, and twelve Finalist Awards were bestowed. View 2025's exceptional award-winners.

Winning agencies showcased bold strategies that advanced disability rights, challenged gender bias, promoted organ donor registration, and championed immigrant rights. Global brands harnessed AI, audio branding, gamification, apps, social media, and the Japanese art of Kintsugi to deepen consumer connections, expand market share, and build brand loyalty.

2025 AME Grand Award (Best of Show), Regional Campaign of the Year – Europe and Inaugural AME WE Champion Campaign of the Year

'Real Beauty: How a Soap Brand Created a Global Self-Esteem Movement' - Ogilvy UK, London - Creativity for Positive Impact - Purpose Driven

​Ogilvy UK’s work for Dove redefined the meaning of beauty. Confronting a culture where beauty often causes anxiety rather than confidence, Dove’s long-running 'Real Beauty' platform positioned the brand as an inclusive, purpose-driven leader. What began as a campaign rooted in cultural tension has become a holistic brand platform, proving how consistency drives long-term effectiveness.

The initiative earned the Grand Award (Best of Show), Campaign of the Year – Europe, and the inaugural AME WE Champion Campaign of the Year, a new honour celebrating campaigns that exemplify gender equality, women’s empowerment, or authentic representation, along with multiple AME Gold Towers.

Regional Campaign of the Year – Latin America

Absurd Promises – VML Argentina - Creativity for Positive Impact: Social Equality - Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

​VML Argentina’s campaign for ASDRA spotlighted a flawed law requiring individuals with Down syndrome to renew Disability Certificates annually, despite the condition being permanent. During the 2023 presidential race, ASDRA launched the Complexity Index, an AI tool analysing candidates’ promises in real time revealing that legal reform was easier than most pledges. By publishing live results on X, the campaign hijacked the national debate and, within six months, helped reform the law, benefiting more than two million people. 'Absurd Promises' also earned a Gold AME Tower.

Regional Campaign of the Year – North America

Napkin of Rights – VML USA - Best Use of Discipline - Multicultural Marketing

​VML USA’s 'Napkins of Rights' for the Florida Immigrant Coalition (FLIC) transformed an everyday item into a lifeline. To counter fear sparked by Florida’s strict anti-immigrant law SB 1718, napkins in local eateries and food trucks were printed with essential legal rights information. This grassroots solution drove a 58% increase in calls to FLIC versus 2023, proving that creative, low-budget ideas can achieve powerful impact. The impactful campaign also earned three Gold AME Towers.

“From restaurant tables to political stages, these two campaigns remind us that creativity is effective when it moves people to act. ‘Napkin of Rights’ and ‘Absurd Promises’ turn human first strategy and bold ideas into real-world change. For this, VML is thrilled to be recognised alongside our wonderful client partners, the Florida Immigrant Coalition and ASDRA.” –Amelia Gandar, global executive director, strategic operations, VML

VML’s global agencies delivered results-driven, breakthrough work, earning a remarkable collection of AME Gold Trophies. In addition to Argentina and USA wins, VML Belgium was awarded for 'Finding Juliette' (Child Focus), VML Spain for 'Ridiculously Good' (Kraft Heinz UK), and VML UK for 'Waiting to Live' (NHS Blood & Transplant). VML USA further boosted its award totals with eight Silver and five Bronze Towers, while VML agencies in Canada, Casablanca, and Indonesia added Silvers, with VML Canada securing an additional Bronze, underscoring the network’s global creative strength.

Agencies worldwide also earned honours for effective excellence. VCCP won Gold for 'Daisy vs Scammers' (Virgin Media 02), with standout recognition also going to DDB Group Hong Kong and Zulu Alpha Kilo.

From bold ideas to measurable impact! Watch the 2025 AME Gold-winning campaigns: HERE.

The results from the AME Grand Jury sessions are compiled into an annual rankings brief, The AME Report. This creative ranking system, based on points awarded for winning entries, highlights the most effective agencies and brands from this year's competition. The 2025 AME Report will be released in September.

AME’s award-winning campaigns are prominently featured in the AME showcase on WARC.

View the 2025 AME Awards winners’ showcase: HERE. For more information about the AME Awards visit: HERE.

The previously announced 2025 AME Greater China Awards winners are also displayed within the winners’ showcase.