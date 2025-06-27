senckađ
news
Goodhouse Films
'NOW OR NEVER' to Premiere at Rhode Island International Film Festival

27/06/2025
The visually striking short from directors Leonel Dietsche and Ruben Meier and produced by Goodhouse Films brings a story of love and chaos to the prestigious Rhode Island International Film Festival

The short film 'NOW OR NEVER', directed by Leonel Dietsche and Ruben Meier and produced by Goodhouse Films GmbH, has been officially selected to screen at this year’s FLICKERS’ Rhode Island International Film Festival, an Academy Award-qualifying event known for championing bold and visionary storytelling

Set high above a city on the edge, the film tells the story of two teenagers in New York who find a fleeting moment of love on a rooftop—while chaos erupts beneath them in a heist gone wrong. Hovering between hallucination and harsh reality, they must hold onto each other before it’s too late.

The Rhode Island International Film Festival (RIIFF) is one of the most prestigious and Academy Award®-qualifying festivals in North America, renowned for spotlighting bold, visionary filmmaking from around the world. The inclusion of NOW OR NEVER marks a proud moment for the team behind the film.

v2.25.1