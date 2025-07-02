Director Joffrey Jans Uses AI to Reflect on Magic of Reading

​Goodhouse Films has created a little poetic love story for books in collaboration with director Joffrey Jans to demonstrate that AI films don't need to look tacky. It's not about what technology can do - like creating spectacular explosions - but about the importance of a core idea and a storyteller behind it.



This Barnes & Noble spec is a nostalgic ode to the magic of books. The two-minute film captures intimate moments of reading - scenes that feel as if shot on celluloid, evoking warmth and timelessness. As the visual unfolds, two narrators bring to life the quiet, sensual experience of losing oneself in a story, “In the quiet weight of a closed book, a universe lingers - waiting to be rediscovered, whispering softly that stories are never truly gone...”

Their voices invite viewers into the gentle magic of turning pages, the scent of worn paper, and the tactile connection with stories that feel like coming home. Created with the help of AI tools, the film invites you to reflect on the magic of reading - the quiet whisper of words, the soothing glide of fingers over textured pages, and the endless journey into worlds both distant and familiar.

Joffrey explains about AI at Goodhouse, "At Goodhouse, we harness the power of artificial intelligence to assist with or fully manage the entire production process, always aligned with the latest technological advancements.



"Through our collaboration with top creatives, directors, and AI engineers, we craft impressive, emotionally engaging stories - whether humorous, product-focused, or multilingual with lip-sync. This enables us to deliver more efficient results than traditional methods.

"While we're passionate cinephiles who love being on set, we also recognise the importance of staying current. Embracing the latest technologies is essential in today’s landscape.

"In parallel, we're expanding our feature film division, with several projects currently in development. So, after all, we'll be back on set soon!“