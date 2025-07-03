Myntra Spots Turn Everyday Chaos into Comedy and Style

Myntra has launched its latest campaign for M-Now. Conceptualised by DDB Mudra, the ad film features rising actor Vihaan Samat, actor and comedian Sumukhi Suresh, and popular influencers, Sakshi Shivdasani and Ayesha Kanga, in its two ad films. With a humorous and relatable take on emergencies, the campaign positions Myntra’s new expedited delivery service, M-Now, as the trusted platform for delivering fashion and beauty fixes, starting ~30 minutes.

Vihaan Samat, Sumukhi Suresh, Sakshi Shivdasani, and Ayesha Kanga, have been roped in for the ad films owing to their deep connection with the audience and their ability to bring relatable characters to life. Vihaan, known for his effortless charm and portrayal of modern, relatable characters, adds an endearing and grounded energy to the narrative. Sumukhi, known for her sharp wit and ability to turn everyday chaos into comedy gold, brings a distinct mix of humour and relatability to the narrative. Meanwhile, Sakshi and Ayesha have become favorites among gen z, known for their authentic and relatable content that resonates deeply with younger audiences. Their ability to capture the humour and chaos of everyday life makes them a perfect fit for the campaign's playful take on fashion and beauty emergencies, ensuring it strikes the right chord with viewers.

Speaking about the campaign, Abhishek Gour, senior director, marketing, Myntra, said, “At Myntra, our vision is to redefine fashion with seamless, on-demand solutions for today’s fast-paced lifestyles. M-Now embodies this by delivering trend-first fashion and beauty essentials starting ~30 minutes across Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai. This new campaign blends humour with our promise of speed and style, positioning M-Now as the go-to for looking great—anytime, anywhere, without any compromises.”

Reflecting on his role in the campaign, Vihaan Samat, said, “What really drew me to this campaign was the way it blends humour with those moments of unexpected urgency we all face. We’ve all had situations where we’re racing against time to look good, whether it’s for an important meeting, an event, or even just to feel confident. The campaign captures that feeling perfectly, showing how fashion and beauty fixes can be just a tap away when you need them the most. It was a lot of fun bringing these moments to life and working with Myntra to create something lighthearted, relatable, and stylish.”

Reflecting on her role in the campaign, Sumukhi Suresh said, “I loved being part of a campaign that brought together style and spontaneity. Lately, I have found confidence in fashion and how much it has helped me express myself and it’s a bonus that this campaign’s narrative leans into humour while being relatable and reaching a wider audience.”

Speaking about the campaign, Mahima Mathur, creative director, DDB Mudra, said, “Working on this campaign was a blast. We’ve all had those emergency fashion or beauty moments where superfast delivery would’ve been a game-changer. This campaign taps into that real, relatable rush, blending urgency and style in the best way.”

Set against everyday, yet extraordinary backdrops, the campaign unfolds through a sharply humorous narrative where chaos, urgency, and style collide. Set in a courtroom, Vihaan Samat and Sumukhi Suresh are called in as key witnesses, but the situation takes a comic turn when they show up in pineapple onesies and furry slippers. With moments to spare before stepping into the spotlight, they quickly turn to M-Now to pull off a stylish transformation. What follows is a flurry of fashion suggestions from everyone around, turning courtroom chaos into a runway-ready moment.

The second film sees Sakshi Shivdasani and Ayesha Kanga face a beauty emergency before their mugshots at a police station. Panicking over their bare faces and the wide circulation of their photos, they urgently turn to M-Now for last-minute beauty essentials like lipstick, mascara, bronzer, eyeliner, etc.

Through both films, M-Now establishes itself as the most preferred solution for fashion and beauty emergencies, reinforcing the campaign’s core promise of transforming ‘whatever’ moments into ‘wow’ moments starting in ~30 minutes. At the heart of both narratives is the idea that Myntra is always ready to deliver, whether it’s a fashion crisis or a beauty fix. These films highlight M-Now’s ability to bring fashion and beauty straight to the customers’ doorstep with incredible speed, proving that no situation is too urgent to handle with style.

With 90K trend-first SKUs from 600+ brands across fashion, beauty, accessories and home, M-Now has emerged as the go-to option for customers in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, empowering fashion-forward shoppers to receive their orders starting ~30 minutes. This hyper-speed proposition offers a selection of globally loved brands, including Vero Moda, MANGO, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi’s, Jack & Jones, ONLY, among others, along with premium beauty brands such as YSL, Prada, Carolina Herrera, Huda Beauty, MAC, Bobbi Brown, Etude, CORSX, Forest Essentials, Olaplex, CeraVe, Dyson, Bath & Body Works, and Estée Lauder.

