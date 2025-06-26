senckađ
Modern Post Welcomes Editor Cavan J. Faucett

26/06/2025
Bringing a timeless editorial voice and emotionally attuned style, Cavan strengthens Modern Post’s craft-driven approach to storytelling.

Creative post-production studio Modern Post announces the addition of Cavan J. Faucett to its editorial roster. Known for his stylistically understated and moving storytelling, Cavan brings his intentional sensibility to the studio’s growing team of editors.

Based in the Midwest, Cavan has built a body of work rooted in the automotive space, having edited campaigns for industry leaders including Ford, Cadillac, Lexus, and Polestar. His editorial style reflects a sensitivity to pacing, tone, and rhythm, favouring a timeless approach that prioritizes narrative clarity and emotional depth.

“Cavan has a rare ability to create space within a story, letting each frame breathe,” said Modern Post founder William Town. “His work feels intimate yet elevated—making him a natural fit with the type of thoughtful, craft-first storytelling we’re known for.”

Cavan’s path into post-production began with cutting skate videos with friends, laying a hands-on foundation that evolved through short-form documentaries and —ultimately — high-end commercial work. His experience across both agency and freelance settings has shaped a versatile editorial voice and a collaborative spirit that is a hallmark of his process.

“What drew me to Modern was its unmistakable editorial voice—bold, refined, and deeply intentional. Modern’s roster brings precision and nuance to every frame, balancing tone, texture, and rhythm with remarkable restraint—especially in an era where over-editing is all too common,” said Cavan. “I’m excited to contribute to that legacy and help expand its creative reach further into the world of luxury automotive.”

At Modern Post, Cavan contributes to a culture of elevated, expressive filmmaking, bringing his keen eye and aesthetic to the studio’s diverse slate of work across luxury, fashion, lifestyle, and automotive.

