Mobile Overtakes TV as Brits' Top Screen Time Habit for the First Time

For the first time in its 20-year history, the IPA TouchPoints dataset reveals that British adults (aged 15+) are spending more time on their mobile phones than in front of the TV set. This insight comes from the latest 2025 data, released 25th June, which details the daily habits and media consumption of British adults.

Mobile phone time overtakes TV set viewing

According to the findings, British adults now use their mobile phones for an average of 3 hours and 21 minutes per day. By comparison they watch a TV set for an average of 3 hours and 16 minutes per day - marking a significant media shift.

This tipping point has been driven by a steady rise in mobile phone usage over the past decade. Average British adult mobile phone usage time has increased from 1 hour 17 minutes per day in 2015. In contrast, TV set viewing has remained relatively stable over the same period, measuring 3 hours 23 minutes in 2015.

Younger generation leads the shift

The younger generation is the driving force behind this change. Those aged 15–24 now spend almost 5 hours daily (4hrs 49 mins) on their mobile phones and under 2 hours (1 hr 49 mins) watching the TV set. Conversely, those aged 65–74 spend 4 hrs 40 mins watching the TV set and under 2 hours (1 hr 47mins) on their mobile phones, highlighting a clear generational divide.

Mobile is 'always on'

TouchPoints data reveals differing usage patterns across devices. TV set viewing peaks in the evening and computer use aligns with the traditional 9–5 workday, dropping off after hours. However, mobile usage remains consistently high from morning until bedtime, suggesting mobile phones are now the most constant media companion.

British adults spend almost 7 and a half hours a day on screens

When all screen-based activities are combined, including mobile phones, TV sets, laptops, tablets, and games consoles, British adults now spend an average of 7 hours and 27 minutes per day consuming screen-based media. This represents an increase from 6 hours and 36 minutes in 2015.

Medium shapes mood: set-based viewing more relaxing

TouchPoints also tracks emotional states throughout the day. The data reveals that British adults are 52% more likely to feel relaxed when watching the TV set compared to viewing video on a mobile phone. Conversely, viewers are 55% more likely to report feeling sad when watching video on a mobile phone versus on a television set.

Dan Flynn, deputy research director, IPA said, “This year’s TouchPoints data marks a milestone in the evolution of media consumption, with mobile phone usage overtaking traditional TV set viewing for the first time. It’s a clear signal of how embedded mobile phones have become in our daily lives – always on, always within reach and increasingly central to how we consume content, connect and unwind. What sets TouchPoints apart is its unparalleled ability to show not just what media people are using, but when, where, how, and crucially, how they’re feeling when they do. It is this level of granularity that makes TouchPoints such a vital tool for brands and agencies looking to navigate today’s complex media landscape.”

​Denise Turner, the incoming IPA research director said, “Stepping into this role at such a pivotal moment is both exciting and illuminating. The latest TouchPoints data doesn’t just confirm that mobile is now the dominant screen in our lives, it also underscores how rapidly our media habits are evolving. What’s so powerful about TouchPoints is its ability to go beyond surface-level stats and provide deep, contextual insight into how people live, feel and interact with media throughout the day. I’m looking forward to working with the team and building on this legacy to ensure the data continues to help agencies, media owners and marketers make smarter, more human-centric decisions.”

