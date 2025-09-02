senckađ
Miles & More Appoints DEPT® as Digital Agency of Record

02/09/2025
The appointment expands DEPT®’s role within Lufthansa Group, following its selection as digital AOR last year

DEPT® has been selected as the digital agency of record for Miles & More, the loyalty program of the Lufthansa Group. This win represents an expansion of DEPT®'s relationship with the Lufthansa Group, following its appointment last year as the digital agency of record for the group.

DEPT® will be leading a comprehensive digital services mandate, including UX and UI design for all digital touchpoints, agile delivery and innovation for new digital features, and ongoing operations and optimization of platforms such as miles-and-more.com, the Miles & More app, and worldshop.eu.

“With DEPT®, we’ve found a partner that not only brings deep digital expertise, but also shares our values around sustainability, agility, and innovation. Together, we aim to create seamless, inspiring experiences for our global community of 36 million members”, said Christoph Klee, head of digital touchpoints marketing, Miles & More GmbH.

“Miles & More is more than a loyalty program—it’s an experience brand with a bold vision for the future. We’re excited to help them accelerate innovation and unlock new value for their 36 million members," said Tim Schröder, VP clients and growth DACH, DEPT®.

This win builds on a solid first half of the year of growth for DEPT®, which welcomed new clients such as PepsiCo, EPI/WERO, Vegetarian Butcher and Salamander.

