Mel Arrow Appointed CEO McCann London

Above (left to right): Emiliano De Pietro, CCO; Mel Arrow, CEO; Aaron Harridge, head of strategy

​McCann has appointed Mel Arrow as CEO, McCann London. Her promotion from chief strategy officer at the agency marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for McCann in London, with the agency evolving to create a stronger, client-centric organisation focused on creativity that delivers the greatest impact for brands and businesses.

Mel will spearhead McCann’s new creative agency offering in London, bringing together McCann London, with specialist B2B arm - McCann Enterprise, brand transformation unit - McCann Demand, alongside McCann Content Studios, the global end-to-end social, influencer and content capability.

This strategic alignment creates a new, singular McCann agency in London offering a full suite of capabilities - brand, advertising, social and influencer and B2B - to deliver impactful creative solutions and address a broader spectrum of client needs at scale.

Working alongside Mel is Emiliano De Pietri, chief creative officer and global creative partner, global brands and Aaron Harridge, head of strategy who will be taking on more strategic responsibilities across London’s client roster. Stephen Meade, currently CEO of McCann Enterprise becomes EVP B2B Practice and Chris Falconer, currently group MD of McCann Central including McCann Demand, becomes McCann UK's chief client officer. Crystal Malachias will continue as global co-managing director of McCann Content Studios.

Mel joined McCann London in June 2023 and has quickly demonstrated her strategic acumen, playing a pivotal role in driving success for clients such as Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Xbox, Sky, Pernod Ricard and Nurofen. She led the Peroni Nastro Azzurro pitch, which the agency won in September 2024. During her tenure Xbox’s ‘The Everyday Tactician’ helped McCann London become the most creatively awarded UK agency with a double Grand Prix and Titanium win in 2024, and this year scooped a Gold Lion in The Creative Effectiveness Lions. The agency has also won an IPA and several Effies for its work on the Nurofen ‘See My Pain’ platform. At the end of last year, Mel was also listed fifth in Campaign’s list of Ad Planners, the highest-ranking woman on the list.

Prior to McCann, Mel honed her skills at Bartle Bogle Hegarty (BBH) and BMB, working on iconic brands including Absolut, British Airways, Nike, Innocent and Farrow & Ball.

Mel said, “I’m excited to help McCann London do more of what it does best: uncover powerful strategic truths and tell them in increasingly diverse and surprising ways. We make documentaries, gaming controllers, advertising, creator-fronted content and B2B campaigns with equal skill and energy, and I love that. I’m also grateful to be doing it with partners like Aaron and Emi, who make everything more fun and more interesting.”

"Mel is the ideal leader to guide our new McCann offering in London forward. Her strategic brilliance, passion for creativity, and deep understanding of the London market make her uniquely qualified to lead the agency. She possesses a rare combination of business savvy, strategic vision and a commitment to transparency that will be instrumental in shaping our continued success as a key global hub of creative excellence and delivering outstanding results for our clients," said Christian Johansen, president, UK and Europe, McCann Worldgroup.

