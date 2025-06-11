1 in 4 Gen Z Brits Say Content Creators Influence Their Life Choices More than Their Parents

Research from leading global creative solutions company, McCann, is debunking myths about gen z and exploring the truth about their brand habits.

Far from the attention-deficient, brand-hopping stereotypes, McCann’s research uncovered that Britain’s gen z are brand-conscious, more than a little lonely, and heavily influenced by creators in their pursuit of community.

Although 72% of gen z believe online connections can be as meaningful as those in real life, McCann’s research found that 60% of gen z say they ‘often feel lonely despite being surrounded by family and friends,’ and 26% say influencers have more impact on their life choices than their parent compared to 14% of general population

​Crystal Malachias, global co-managing director at McCann Content Studios and McCann’s global head of influencer, said, “Gen Z are a passionate generation with a strong sense of community, creators are often a doorway into these communities, forming part of their online inner circle. Creators influence how communities view brands and when the partnership is strategically on point, these creators become long-term brand advocates, helping to generate long-lasting brand loyalty with gen z consumers.”

In the creatorverse, personal brands are an essential way of building community and displaying authenticity. The study found that 72% believe the brands they buy say something about their identity compared to 58% of the general population. Brands that can speak to their younger audiences in a language they understand, using their brand narratives to share in gen z’s authentic sense of community will prosper.

Crystal added, “Gen z wants meaningful connections, and they’re finding them through their favourite creators. McCann’s Content Studios’ approach to social through the lens of Truth Well Told helps brands tap into this community power.”

However, the data revealed that despite 85% of gen z agreeing that expressing their individual identity is important, Britain’s young people are often seen as a homogenous group and associated with unflattering stereotypes.

Jess Francis, research director at McCann Truth Central, said, “Gen z is a diverse and fragmented generation, shaped by subcultures, affinity groups and niche interests. In a space where passions and affinities reign, a one-size fits all approach to marketing will not work with this generation and brands need to understand their audience beyond their age if they’re going to have impact.”

McCann’s ‘Truth About Youth’ research is part of an ongoing study that has been uncovering the human truths at the heart of youth culture since 2011. This latest iteration focuses on what makes gen z distinct and to further explore the truth about gen z, McCann recently collaborated with gen z’s favoured social platform to gain a deeper understanding of how their behaviours come to life. 90% of gen z has Snapchat and Snap found that the number one reason Snapchatters use Snap is to connect with close friends and family, supporting the research’s view that a community approach to gen z marketing was the way to go.

The executive summary containing more key findings and insights derived from McCann’s global study can be found here.

