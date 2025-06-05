Meet the Sponsors of the LBB & Friends Beach 2025: Razorfish

Top row left to right: Josh Campo, CEO; Michael Burgess, chief client officer and Anthony Yell, chief creative officer. Middle row left to right: Dan Yesenosky, group vice president, head of communications; Dani Mariano, president and Alexa Sanchez, EVP, executive client partner. Bottom row left to right: Cristina Lawrence, EVP of consumer and content experience; Emily Van Norden, senior vice president, marketing; Emily Twomey, chief marketing officer and Patrick Murphy senior vice president, media solutions

We’re excited to shine a spotlight on the brilliant partners who are bringing their energy, creativity, and expertise to the Croisette this year. Discover more about who’ll be on the ground in Cannes, what they’re planning throughout the week, and the conversations they’re most eager to be part of.

As a global leader in marketing transformation, Razorfish are bringing sharp insights and big ideas to the Croisette this year. With a focus on innovation, connection, and bold ideas, the team will be joining key conversations throughout the week—including their sponsored session 'Iconic Brands Thriving on C-Suite Data-Driven Strategies' on Monday, June 16. Read on to meet the team and see what they’re bringing to Cannes this year.





Q> Who will be on the LBB Beach representing your company?

​Emily Twomey, chief marketing officer

​Emily Van Norden, senior vice president, marketing

​Dan Yesenosky, group vice president, head of communications





Q> How are you hoping to connect with our community on The LBB & Friends Beach? Are there specific conversations you’re hoping to spark or trending topics you’re keen to explore?

As a marketing transformation agency, Razorfish is focused on the latest trends in emerging tech, and how to maximise those for value-driven innovation. Through networking and thought leadership as well as existing client relationships, the LBB and Friends Beach provides an optimal setting for these ideas to be shared in ways that will benefit Razorfish and our clients when we return from Cannes.





Q> Are you hosting any events on LBB Beach, or elsewhere in Cannes during the week?

Monday, June 16: Iconic Brands Thriving on C-Suite Data-Driven Strategies @ LBB Beach (Sponsored Session)

Monday, June 16: SiriusXM Media/Razorfish/Adobe SoundBar Happy Hour @ SiriusXM, Media/AdsWizz

Tuesday, June 17: Yoga on the Terrace (official Cannes programming) @ The Palais





Q> What are you most looking forward to about Cannes in 2025?

Continuing to see the intersection of ground-breaking technology and inspiring work take centre stage.



Q> What are your top tips for newbies going to Cannes, the Lions, and the LBB Beach for the first time?

RSVP to everything, but don’t overload your schedule. Leave some time for exploration and networking but have things on your calendar to pop into as time allows. Book dinners in advance so you are not scrambling to secure reservations!





Q> Lastly, what is your packing essential for the week at Cannes Lions?

Reusable water bottles, mini-fans and good walking shoes are a must.



