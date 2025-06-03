Meet the LBB & Friends Beach Sponsors: Shutterstock Studios

Above: Michele Gauthier, Adam Barnett, Drew Weigel and Aiden Darne

We’re excited to shine a spotlight on the brilliant partners who are bringing their energy, creativity, and expertise to the Croisette this year. Discover more about who’ll be on the ground in Cannes, what they’re planning throughout the week, and the conversations they’re most eager to be part of.

​Shutterstock Studios, the global production powerhouse, returns to the LBB Beach ready to dive into all things storytelling, tech, and creativity. With a stellar lineup of execs on the

ground, they’re set to spark conversations around AI, digital transformation, and the evolving habits of consumers. Read on to meet the team, discover some amazing restaurant recommendations, and find out what they’re bringing to the Croisette this year.







Q> Who will be on the LBB Beach representing your company?

Q> How are you hoping to connect with our community on The LBB & Friends Beach? Are there specific conversations you’re hoping to spark or trending topics you’re keen to explore?

Digital Transformation and AI Integration and how emerging technologies are reshaping the creative industry.

Insights into consumer behaviour and market trends, which are vital for effective storytelling.





Q> Are you hosting any events on LBB Beach, or elsewhere in Cannes during the week?

We will be featuring across the Brand Innovators events and activations.





Q> What are you most looking forward to about Cannes in 2025?

Being inspired through collaboration and observation

Fostering new connections and strengthening existing relationships

Gaining fresh perspectives from industry peers





Q> What are your top tips for newbies going to Cannes, the Lions, and the LBB Beach for the first time?

Pace yourself and be prepared for long days - you’ll want to take in as much as you can.

Don't forget the necessities - a reusable water bottle (stay hydrated!) and essentials for staying connected like phone chargers and adapters.



Q> Do you have any restaurant or bar recommendations in Cannes you’d like to share?

Le Maschou - a legendary steakhouse in the old town

Nammos - great party vibes in a gorgeous setting

Q> Lastly, what is your packing essential for the week at Cannes Lions?

Sunglasses—because UV rays and style points are both serious business.

