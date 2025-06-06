Meet the LBB & Friends Beach Sponsors: Nouri Films

NOURI Films are 'thrilled' to be returning as sponsors of the LBB & Friends Beach, and showcase their signature blend of cinematic craft and global production expertise. As an independent full-service company, they’re all about creating tailor-made solutions that bring bold creative visions to life. With a keen eye on emerging tech like AI and digital transformation, the NOURI Films team is ready to connect, inspire, and dive into Cannes with curiosity and style. Read on to find out more...





Q> Who will be on the LBB Beach representing your company?

​Michael Nouri: executive producer/founding partner

​Antonella Perillo: founding partner/managing director



Aislinn Bowers : junior producer



Raul Hernandez Acosta : PR







Q> How are you hoping to connect with our community on The LBB & Friends Beach? Are there specific conversations you’re hoping to spark or trending topics you’re keen to explore?

Digital transformation and AI integration and all emerging technologies that are reshaping the adv industry





Q> Are you hosting any events on LBB Beach, or elsewhere in Cannes during the week?

No



​

Q> What are you most looking forward to about Cannes in 2025?



To connect with the best creative talents, collaborators , storytellers, passionate filmmakers. Agency creatives and producers from all around the globe. Networking and exchanging ideas. Making new connections. Also to reconnect with Friends and colleagues.







Q> What are your top tips for newbies going to Cannes, the Lions, and the LBB Beach for the first time?



Be curious, be open, creativity take good walking shoes ;-), Sunscreen, swimsuit,

Those to come are long days head but very interesting and intense, 'Stay Hungry' you will get fed by many new information’s and a lot of inspirations.







Q> Do you have any restaurant or bar recommendations in Cannes you’d like to share?



We know many but better not to share otherwise will be fully booked , Cannes has many good restaurants …







Q> Lastly, what is your packing essential for the week at Cannes Lions?



Sunscreen, glasses, and pair of good walking shoes, Bicycle for Michael ;-)

