Meet the LBB & Friends Beach Sponsors: Nouri Films

NOURI Films are 'thrilled' to be returning as sponsors of the LBB & Friends Beach, and showcase their signature blend of cinematic craft and global production expertise. As an independent full-service company, they’re all about creating tailor-made solutions that bring bold creative visions to life. With a keen eye on emerging tech like AI and digital transformation, the NOURI Films team is ready to connect, inspire, and dive into Cannes with curiosity and style. Read on to find out more...
Q> Who will be on the LBB Beach representing your company?
Digital transformation and AI integration and all emerging technologies that are reshaping the adv industry
No
To connect with the best creative talents, collaborators , storytellers, passionate filmmakers. Agency creatives and producers from all around the globe. Networking and exchanging ideas. Making new connections. Also to reconnect with Friends and colleagues.
Be curious, be open, creativity take good walking shoes ;-), Sunscreen, swimsuit,
Those to come are long days head but very interesting and intense, 'Stay Hungry' you will get fed by many new information’s and a lot of inspirations.
We know many but better not to share otherwise will be fully booked , Cannes has many good restaurants …
Sunscreen, glasses, and pair of good walking shoes, Bicycle for Michael ;-)