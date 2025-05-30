Meet the LBB & Friends Beach Sponsors: LucidLink

We’re excited to shine a spotlight on the brilliant partners who are bringing their energy, creativity, and expertise to the Croisette this year. Discover more about who’ll be on the ground in Cannes, what they’re planning throughout the week, and the conversations they’re most eager to be part of.

Cloud collaboration business LucidLink, share its team plans in Cannes 2025. Keen to explore how technology is reshaping the production pipeline, the team are excited to connect with fellow creatives, collaborators, and storytellers who are passionate about the future of content creation. Read on to find out more...​





Q> What is your company name?

LucidLink​





Q> What is your company website?

​www.lucidlink.com​





Q> What is it your company does?

Cloud collaboration software.





Q> Are you a returning sponsor or a new partner to LBB?

No - this is our first time as both a visitor and a sponsor.





Q> Who will be on the LBB Beach representing your company?

Naaman Brown, community events manager

Suki Bains, senior manager, inside sales

Imogen Kimberley, account executive

Mesian Morison, industry development director





Q> How are you hoping to connect with our community on The LBB & Friends Beach? Are there specific conversations you’re hoping to spark or trending topics you’re keen to explore?

We’re excited to connect with fellow creatives, collaborators, and storytellers who are passionate about the future of content creation. At LucidLink, we’re all about enabling remote collaboration without compromise, so we’re hoping to spark conversations around creative workflows, cloud collaboration, and how teams can work seamlessly from anywhere. We’re also keen to explore how technology is reshaping the production pipeline, especially with the rise of real-time editing and global collaboration.





Q> Are you hosting any events on LBB Beach, or elsewhere in Cannes during the week?

Yes! We’re proud to be sponsoring the Tuesday Happy Hour on the LBB Beach. It’ll be a great chance to unwind, meet new people, and share ideas with a drink in hand and toes in the sand.

We’re buzzing to be part of LBB Beach at Cannes Lions for the very first time. LucidLink is a cloud collaboration platform built for creatives — making it easy for production teams to access massive media files instantly, from anywhere in the world, without the faff of downloading or syncing. Whether you’re collaborating with editors overseas or piecing together last-minute client feedback, we help teams move faster, stay in flow, and keep the creative magic going.

Fancy a proper chat? We’re booking a handful of relaxedbreakfasts and lunches on the beach— a great way to take a breather from the Croisette and talk shop.

Book a time with us here





Q> What are you most looking forward to about Cannes in 2025?

We’re most looking forward to connecting with other creatives from around the world. Cannes Lions is an amazing convergence of talent, innovation, and inspiration, and we’re thrilled to be part of it for the first time.





Q> What are your top tips for newbies going to Cannes, the Lions, and the LBB Beach for the first time?

Since this is our first time at the festival, the LBB Beach, and in Cannes, we’re taking advice from the veterans. One thing we’ve heard consistently: pace yourself, stay hydrated, and don’t miss the Gutter Bar after-hours if you want to keep the networking going into the night!





Q> Do you have any restaurant or bar recommendations in Cannes you’d like to share?

We’re still building our list, but Le Caveau 30 has come highly recommended for seafood, and you can never go wrong with a sunset cocktail at the rooftop of Five Seas Hotel. We’re open to more suggestions, so please send your favorites our way!





Q> Lastly, what is your packing essential for the week at Cannes Lions?

Sunscreen and curiosity. One protects your skin, the other opens doors.

