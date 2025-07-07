senckađ
McDonald’s Taps Shared Experience of Craving Across the Nordics

07/07/2025
NORD DDB's campaign draws on real customer insight to spotlight the instinctive pull of a McDonald’s burger, brought to life through sensory storytelling and digital experiences

There’s a moment many of us know well—when a craving strikes. It’s unplanned. It’s instinctive. And more often than not, it leads straight to McDonald’s. That very moment sits at the heart of McDonald’s latest campaign across the Nordics, encouraging people to reconnect with that familiar urge for a freshly prepared burger.

During interviews conducted across the Nordics, the team uncovered a key insight: nearly everyone recognized the feeling of craving not just any burger, but a McDonald’s burger specifically. This sentiment became the foundation for the campaign, designed to awaken appetites and evoke cravings through sensory-rich storytelling—bringing to life the signature McDonald’s experience, from the sizzle to the first bite.

"We wanted to make people feel that instinctive pull towards McDonald’s, the one that starts in your stomach and ends with your favourite order in hand. By showing the food exactly as you’d experience it in our restaurants, we’re reminding people of what makes it so craveable – the realness, the freshness, and the flavour." said Staffan Ekstam, Nordic marketing director, McDonald’s.

The campaign, along with tactical films to promote specific product launches, will be launched across all major media channels throughout the year. Along with a broad range of mouth-watering social content, McDonald’s has also launched a playful Snapchat lens across all 4 Nordic markets that lets users virtually indulge in their favourite menu items right in the app.

