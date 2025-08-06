McCann Singapore Honours Nation and Legacy Through Music and Memory

​McCann has proactively launched a new song, 'Dream Big, Singapore', a tribute to the country’s continued spirit of resilience and imagination. The song reunites the agency with former McCann creative director Hugh Harrison, who penned some of Singapore’s enduring National Day songs, including 'Count on Me Singapore', 'Stand Up for Singapore' and 'We Are Singapore'.

'Dream Big, Singapore' revisits a lost lyric from the original draft of 'Count on Me Singapore'. Hugh's early version featured the refrain 'We have a dream, we have a dream', a line later replaced with 'We can achieve' to reflect the nation’s need for practicality during the 1986 economic downturn.

So, decades later, the original line has been given new life in a song that places the idea of a shared dream firmly at the centre. 'Dream Big, Singapore' invites Singaporeans to look toward a future they can collectively build. With lyrics like 'We’ve come so far, yet there’s still more', the song encourages Singaporeans to continue dreaming for an ideal future even as everyone continues to work hard to realise it. This new song is a reminder to not only be pragmatic, but also visionary.

The song’s message also parallels the changing needs of Singaporeans today. According to McCann Worldgroup’s Truth about Ascending Asia study, Singaporeans are hopeful about their future: 84% of Singaporeans believe that everyday life in Asia will be better for a person like them in 10 years.

Developed as part of McCann’s milestone 50th year in Singapore, the project pays tribute not only to Singapore’s growth, but also to the agency’s creative role in shaping national narratives. It forms part of a broader campaign commemorating McCann’s five decades in Singapore, celebrating both its legacy and its future.

​Valerie Madon, chief creative officer, McCann Worldgroup Singapore, said, “Great creativity often lies in telling the truth well. ‘Dream Big, Singapore’ takes a lyric that was once set aside and reclaims it for a different time, one where hope, imagination, and unity feel more vital than ever. McCann has long been part of the way this nation tells its story and this song is a continuation of that legacy, one that looks forward while honouring the creative spirit that brought us here.”

“At McCann, we help our clients build enduring brands that win and keep winning. As we reflect on Singapore’s 60th anniversary and our 50th year of operation in the country, we celebrate Singapore’s success both as a thriving nation and a globally admired brand,” said Brandon Cheung, CEO, McCann Worldgroup Southeast Asia. “The reimagined song, ‘Dream Big, Singapore’ perfectly encapsulates the timeless and timely optimism of Singapore and McCann’s humble role in shaping the national brand over the years.”

The song is now available listen to on YouTube, and is accompanied by a social and online campaign that celebrates McCann’s 50 years’ anniversary in Singapore. View the campaign’s microsite here.

For more insights on Singapore, view Truth about Singapore.

