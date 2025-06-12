senckađ
McArthurGlen Turns Heads with Sleek Spot from POD LDN

12/06/2025
Led by Adrienn Major, the post-production house reimagines existing footage into sleek, TV-ready assets for McArthurGlen’s designer outlet campaign, airing across digital and broadcast channels through August

Global post-production company POD LDN has created a new film for McArthurGlen Designer Outlets Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

POD LDN was appointed by McArthurGlen to deliver a major edit and a visually compelling narrative for the campaign film. The POD team of technical and creative experts executed the post-production and creative direction, creatively integrating existing footage to deliver seamless digital and TV-ready campaign assets with Clearcast approval.

The 20-second film takes the audience through selected designer stores, products, and leisure experiences available at Ashford Designer Outlet, opening and closing with drone shots viewing the building from above.

The campaign, which launched in May, is running until the end of August across TV and digital channels: social, paid media, CRM and web. Alongside the 20-second master film, POD LDN also delivered 5-, 6-, 10-, and 15–20-second cutdowns and adaptations to work across varying digital formats.

Adrienn Major, founder of POD LDN, said, “It was exciting to work with McArthurGlen to bring their creative vision to life. This visually rich film highlights what can be achieved in post production by reworking existing footage to give the creative a fresh spin.”

