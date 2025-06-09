Maryland Cracks Down on Gun Trafficking with Support from Lifebridge Health

On May 13, 2025, Maryland governor Wes Moore signed Senate Bill 443 into law, upgrading the offense of trafficking firearms to a felony and imposing tougher consequences on individuals who transport illegal guns into the state. LifeBridge Health played a key role in supporting this legislation through its 'Stop the Iron Pipeline' campaign.

Launched in December 2024, the 'Stop the Iron Pipeline' initiative is a comprehensive campaign aimed at highlighting Maryland's significant problem with illegally imported firearms: roughly two-thirds of crime guns recovered in Maryland are trafficked in from out of state. The initiative has focused on alerting the public to this scourge and motivating everyday people to take a stand against gun trafficking and push for legislative reform.

The Stop the Iron Pipeline movement aims to give a voice to those most affected by gun violence. Traffickers bring guns in from other states along Route I-95, a major north-south corridor known as the “Iron Pipeline.”

LifeBridge Health, a leading health system in Maryland, teamed with purpose-driven creative agency StrawberryFrog on this campaign.

“Being exposed to violence can create long-term and adverse health effects,” said Neil Meltzer, president and CEO of LifeBridge Health. “We hope the Stop the Iron Pipeline movement can help community members come together, raise our voices, and address this public health crisis. As a community-focused health system, we believe we are in a unique position to see what we can do together to decrease its impact.”

The Stop the Iron Pipeline initiative kicked off with a three-and-a-half-minute short film that illustrates the dangers of the Iron Pipeline by following the route of a gun trafficker as he drives north, and concludes with him selling a gun to a teenager. The music was written by Maryland native Logic, a Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist and mental health advocate.





“Logic’s music embodies the spirit of the mission and vividly articulates the social impact of gun violence and specifically the Iron Pipeline,” said StrawberryFrog’s chief creative officer Tyler DeAngelo. “Working with a musician who is passionate about the cause and able to connect with a younger audience is vital to our movement and creating lasting change."

“Growing up in Maryland, I saw how gun violence tears apart families and communities—it’s an issue that hits close to home and feels deeply personal to me. That’s why I’m proud to support the Stop the Iron Pipeline initiative. Smuggled guns are fuelling so much of the bloodshed, and this effort is about cutting off that supply and making a real difference,” said Logic. “I contributed to this powerful project in the way I know best—through music and lyrics—telling the story of The Iron Pipeline and the impact it has. My hope is that this initiative helps create a better, safer future for the next generation."

The short film ran on social media. Vignettes aired on local broadcast media, streaming services, and other outlets. Stop the Iron Pipeline was also featured in print and billboard advertising across the state, extending to Washington, D.C.



​StopTheIronPipeline.org serves as the initiative’s hub where community members can learn more about the Iron Pipeline and take action by signing a petition to advocate for action from Maryland’s Statehouse. Community members are encouraged to post their personal stories through the site, as well as one- to two-minute videos through social media using the hashtag #stoptheironpipeline.

