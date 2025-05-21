FourLeaf Credit Union Focuses on Really Big Life Moments

FourLeaf Federal Credit Union has launched its first major advertising campaign, with help from StrawberryFrog. As a follow up to its rebrand from Bethpage Federal Credit Union in March 2025, the launch campaign marks a pivotal next step in FourLeaf’s growth strategy, as it looks to expand its reach across New York City, New Jersey and beyond.



To stand out in a typically conservative category, the ads blend humour with big, bold ideas, reframing what people expect from a financial institution. FourLeaf stands as the largest credit union in the Northeast region, known for its commitment to service, innovation and community.

The campaign will run throughout the year across all five boroughs of NYC (with an emphasis on Queens) and Long Island. The media mix spans broadcast TV, cable TV, CTV, online video, social media (Meta, TikTok, LinkedIn) and digital display. In-branch activations will feature over-sized pens that are referenced in the ads to create shareable moments and bring the campaign to life in person.

“FourLeaf has a proud history of serving our members in innovative ways as the market has evolved over the past 80+ years. We see our current re-branding as a time of optimism and expansion, while staying true to the values we’ve always had. Our members come to us for needs big and small. But to us, there’s no such thing as a small deal. They’re all big deals. And we wanted to show that in a way that expresses our outsized commitment to them.” said Linda Armyn, CEO.

“We asked ourselves, ‘How can we launch the biggest credit union in the Northeast?’ The answer was the biggest credit union campaign launch ever. And by the biggest, I mean one that includes an eight-foot baby and 15-foot pen. Big, huge relatable life moments are the perfect way to grab attention, while emphasising the outsized role FourLeaf can play in helping you navigate them. That is, if you consider a gigantic baby destroying a small house, and signing for a loan with a 15-foot pen relatable. Personally, I do,” said Nick Sonderup, chief creative officer at StrawberryFrog.

Anchoring the creative is the new tagline 'Let’s Money Together,' which positions the credit union as a modern, inclusive financial partner ready to support members through all of their major milestones. The campaign illustrates the idea of 'life’s big moments' in a

playful, over-the-top way, using exaggerated visuals to reinforce a simple message: big moments for customers are big moments for FourLeaf, too.



In one of the humorous TV spots, a small army of branch workers heaves an enormous pen for a customer to sign his documents; in another, a giant baby makes a house shake just by crawling across the floor, prompting the parents to recognise their need for a new home. The creative embraces the concept of 'big' in a literal sense, making the message both unmistakable and unforgettable. Produced using a mix of miniature set design, visual effects and camera trickery, the campaign leans into scale, spectacle and wit to stand out within the crowded financial marketplace.



