Martin Scorsese, Caravaggio and Nirvana: The Work That Made Marc Soria

With a cinematic instinct and a storyteller’s touch, OkayStudio’s Marc Soria has carved a reputation as one of the most compelling editors working in the commercial space today.

From the fast cuts and moody montage edits of his Audi A8 film directed by David Edwards at Rattling Stick, to the dramatic, choreographed ‘Inner Critics’ fashion film for COACH by Lope Serrano at CANADA, Soria’s work is defined by an innate sense of narrative, pacing and rhythm. Building on his in-demand status in Spain, Soria recently joined OkayStudio’s award-winning editorial roster, further expanding his creative partnerships with established directors in the U.K., Germany and the rest of Europe.

Having cut seven feature films, Soria brings a rich understanding of story structure and emotional pacing to every frame. His collaborations with visionary directors such as Chris Balmond, Nacho Gayan, Erik Morales, and Nicolás Méndez have resulted in standout campaigns for global brands including Amazon, Estrella Damm, Volkswagen and Cupra.

Whether sculpting subtle character arcs or enhancing bold visual storytelling, Soria’s edits consistently elevate the material – balancing craft, emotion and style across every genre and format.





LBB> The creative project that changed my career…

Marc> I was a rookie editor at a production company where I started editing 22 years ago. One day the EP called me to his desk. I wondered ‘what does this guy want now?’

I thought the worst, but then he told me I was about to edit the next PlayStation campaign. This was a huge opportunity and really launched my career – winning ‘Best Edit Commercial of the Year’ at the APCP Awards.





LBB> The recent projects I was involved in that excited me the most…

Marc> Two projects come to my mind: ‘Inner critics’ – a commercial for COACH directed by CANADA co-founder Lope Serrano is the first one. We evolved it a lot in the edit, making a simple script with linear stories into something much deeper.





And secondly, a film for Volkswagen called ‘Masterclass’, which was super fun to cut, especially as my good friend Alberto Blanco was the main hero of the spot, not to mention the director as well! It was a funky experience editing with the hero of the film by my side.





LBB> The ad/music video from my childhood that stays with me…

Marc> I would say ‘Around the World’ by Michel Gondry for Daft Punk. The craft of that piece was stunning. The perfect blend between mesmerising visuals and music. The piece I dreamt to do as a passionate student, as I was then.





LBB> The ad/music video/game/web platform that made me want to get into the industry…

Marc> All of Martin Scorsese’s movies had a huge impact on me. Loving the film industry and becoming a professional editor is very much related to Scorsese’s influence. ‘Goodfellas’, ‘Casino’ and ‘After Hours’ are my top three.





LBB> The creative work that I keep revisiting…

Marc> I think Caravaggio’s paintings have been some of my main inspirations, so I like to revisit his work sometimes. Even on paper, they look as stunning as the first time I saw them.





LBB> My first professional project…

Marc> A commercial where the amusement park mascot jumped from a building, crazy creativity from the 2000s.





LBB> The piece of work that made me so angry that I vowed to never make anything like *that*…

Marc> I’m not sure if angry is the precise word to describe it, but any Nicolas Cage movie except ‘Leaving Las Vegas’ makes me feel something similar.





LBB> The piece of work that still makes me jealous…

Marc> PlayStation ’Mountain’ from Frank Budgen was insane the first time I watched it.





Also ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ by Samuel Bayer for Nirvana. Both are pieces I would love to have worked on as an editor. These films inspired me to be a better editor, to get better cuts in every corner of my project.





LBB> I was involved in this and it makes me cringe…

Marc> I tend to remove bad experiences from my mind quite quickly, so thankfully none that I can remember!





LBB> The work that I’m proudest of…

Marc> ‘Awareness’ – a science-fiction action feature film directed by Daniel Benmayor for Amazon Prime.