Marshall Street Editors Welcomes Marcos Castiel

​Marcos Castiel has joined Marshall Street Editors. Hailing from Portugal, Marcos Castiel’s passion for film began with a desire to direct but he soon discovered that the true magic happens in the edit suite. He kickstarted his career cutting global campaigns at agencies such as Publicis, before moving to the production side, where he curated an eclectic reel full of diverse styles and compelling stories.

Eager to keep things fresh, Marcos went freelance and kept working on big international campaigns such as Mercedes, Starbucks, Coca Cola, Jeep, Apple+ and Vodafone amongst many many others.

His passion for storytelling extends beyond advertising. Most recently, Marcos edited the Netflix series Glória and Turn of the Tide, as well as the feature film Restos do Vento, which was part of the Official Selection at Cannes in 2022.

Of the move, Marcos said, “I’ve joined Marshall Street Editors and I’m still pinching myself, to be honest. This place is legendary — home to some of the best editors in the game and behind a ridiculous number of iconic ads. Proud to join the cutting room on this side of the pond.”

​SJ O’Mara, head of production, MSE said, “The moment I pressed play on Marco’s reel, my jaw dropped. His talent is undeniable, and his contagious enthusiasm and sharp wit won me over instantly. He embodies the collaborative spirit at Marshall Street Editors, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to our roster.”

