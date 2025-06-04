senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

Marie Julie Gerbauld Named CCO at David São Paulo

04/06/2025
54
Share
Marie, who joined the agency in 2023, will now oversee all creative operations for the agency in Brazil marking a new chapter of innovation and leadership for the agency

Marie Julie Gerbauld has taken on the role of chief creative officer at DAVID. Recognised as one of the most prominent voices of a new generation in advertising, Marie joined the agency in November 2023 as executive creative director. Her promotion comes in a special moment for DAVID São Paulo, which has recently added major accounts such as Unilever (Dove and LUX), Heinz Brazil, General Mills, and Firehouse Subs to its portfolio.

“Appointing Marie to lead our creative team is a milestone for DAVID,” said Sylvia Panico, global COO of DAVID. “Since day one, she has built our reputation, driven business growth, and earned accolades at international festivals. This promotion is a well-deserved recognition and a celebration of an exceptional talent.”

Marie Julie was recognised as 'Creative to Watch in 2025' by Adage, and she is part of the 'Adweek Creative 100' list, which was announced last month.

“From the beginning, we knew MJ would make a powerful impact — not only on our client’s business but also on our team”, said Pancho Cassis, partner and global chief creative officer at DAVID. “She brings a rare combination of creativity, business vision, and craft. We couldn’t ask for a better person to lead the office.”

“More than just inspiring work, what sets DAVID apart is its deeply rooted creative culture — something that touches every area of the agency and makes our process richer and more collaborative. Being part of this and contributing even more makes me truly happy,” said Marie.

With a 20-year career in the industry, Marie Julie has worked at agencies such as Publicis and DPZ. Before joining DAVID, she spent three and a half years at AKQA. Throughout her journey, she has created work for global brands like Google, Nike, Bradesco, Ambev, Unilever, and Coca-Cola. At DAVID, she led the award-winning 'Shot on Faber-Castell' campaign, which received dozens of international honours, including Cannes Lions.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from DAVID São Paulo
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from DAVID São Paulo
I’m Still Here Too
Heinz Brazil
28/02/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1