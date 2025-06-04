Marie Julie Gerbauld Named CCO at David São Paulo

​Marie Julie Gerbauld has taken on the role of chief creative officer at DAVID. Recognised as one of the most prominent voices of a new generation in advertising, Marie joined the agency in November 2023 as executive creative director. Her promotion comes in a special moment for DAVID São Paulo, which has recently added major accounts such as Unilever (Dove and LUX), Heinz Brazil, General Mills, and Firehouse Subs to its portfolio.

“Appointing Marie to lead our creative team is a milestone for DAVID,” said Sylvia Panico, global COO of DAVID. “Since day one, she has built our reputation, driven business growth, and earned accolades at international festivals. This promotion is a well-deserved recognition and a celebration of an exceptional talent.”

Marie Julie was recognised as 'Creative to Watch in 2025' by Adage, and she is part of the 'Adweek Creative 100' list, which was announced last month.

“From the beginning, we knew MJ would make a powerful impact — not only on our client’s business but also on our team”, said Pancho Cassis, partner and global chief creative officer at DAVID. “She brings a rare combination of creativity, business vision, and craft. We couldn’t ask for a better person to lead the office.”

“More than just inspiring work, what sets DAVID apart is its deeply rooted creative culture — something that touches every area of the agency and makes our process richer and more collaborative. Being part of this and contributing even more makes me truly happy,” said Marie.

With a 20-year career in the industry, Marie Julie has worked at agencies such as Publicis and DPZ. Before joining DAVID, she spent three and a half years at AKQA. Throughout her journey, she has created work for global brands like Google, Nike, Bradesco, Ambev, Unilever, and Coca-Cola. At DAVID, she led the award-winning 'Shot on Faber-Castell' campaign, which received dozens of international honours, including Cannes Lions.

