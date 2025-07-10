Magna Studios Promotes Nick Fuller to US Commercials Managing Director

​Magna Studios has bolstered its leadership team with the promotion of Nick Fuller to US commercials managing director. In his role, he will be driving forward Magna’s output for brands looking to drive deep engagement with customers through high quality, creative content.

Since joining Magna at its founding as executive producer, he has played an instrumental role in building out the US commercials team. In just 18 months, Nick has led the delivery of a wide breadth of creative projects for brands including for Amazon, Adidas, Instagram, Walmart, Spotify, Beats, Adobe, VISA, Chevy and apple working with all the filmmakers across the magna studios talent roster.

Speaking on the promotion, Davud Karbassioun, co-CEO of Magna Studios, said, “Nick is very special. I don't think I’ve ever worked with a better Executive Producer and just feel lucky to have him in our corner. Over the years he has earned so much respect and affection from our clients, the talent and all of his peers. His strength is that he truly cares so much about what we make and how we make it, often making the impossible happen. He has been such an integral and loyal part of Magna Studios since launch and am proud to see him step up and continue to grow with the business.”

With over 16 years’ experience in production, Nick has firmly established himself as an industry creative leader, with previous roles at Pulse Films, Stink Films, and Anonymous Content. Earlier this year, he was shortlisted by Adage Awards as one of the top three Executive Producers in the industry.

​Sam Pilling, Magna Studios director said, “Nick is a true creative partner. Everyone loves him. He’s always pushing boundaries and time after time, he makes the impossible happen. He works like a trooper to protect the creative process and always champions the work, setting everyone up for success with the most positive spirit. It is a special feeling to know he’s in your corner.”

​Jeff Tremaine, Magna Studios director / Co-creator of Jackass said, "I’ve put Nick through hell since the second we started working together. It’s nice to see him continue to grow with Magna and step up to the MD! He really is the best!"

Nick Fuller added, “From the moment Dav shared his vision for Magna, I knew it was something I wanted to be part of. We’ve built a brilliant production team and an incredible roster of director talent and I’m proud of what we’ve already achieved together. I’m excited to step into this new role and continue pushing for the kind of ambitious, creatively led work that defines Magna at its best.”

