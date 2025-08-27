MX Partners with UniLED to Boost Transparency and Accuracy in DOOH Advertising

MX and UniLED have partnered to roll out independent verification across all of MX’s digital out-of-home (DOOH) ad campaigns in the US.

The decision to collaborate with UniLED aligns with MX’s strategic approach of, and commitment to, leveraging the very best and latest data, and technology that ensures accuracy and drives efficiency. This partnership gives its clients confidence that their DOOH campaigns are delivered as intended, strengthening trust in the medium and supporting its continued growth.

UniLED’s award-winning UniLIVE platform is designed to streamline creative delivery, independently verify campaign performance, and optimise DOOH campaigns through rich data insights.

By ensuring accurate and efficient creative deployment, verifying booked versus delivered campaign plays, and validating audience delivery against booking targets and industry standards, UniLIVE provides unmatched transparency.

Added to this, UniLIVE will provide MX with actionable insights and key learnings to enable vital in-flight optimisation possible. As well as, facilitating more effective and efficient future campaign planning and buying.

Not only will this ensure MX’s clients are provided with additional peace of mind that their campaigns have been delivered as intended, but it will also encourage deeper investment in OOH media.

Sam Bonnel, Business Director at MX US explained: “DOOH is already one of the most trusted media channels globally. However, third-party verification adds another layer of transparency, clarity and accountability. Our collaboration with UniLED reinforces our commitment to campaign accuracy, ensuring every campaign delivers as promised. By prioritising independent verification, we’re not just enhancing campaign integrity – we’re elevating the credibility of OOH and unlocking greater ad spend in the medium.”

​Ben Zloof, CEO of UniLED Software, added: “Third party verification in DOOH is no longer a ‘nice to have’, it’s a necessity. Our partnership with MX reinforces accountability and trust for their clients. UniLIVE provides comprehensive campaign verification and seamless content delivery, ensuring flawless campaign execution. We look forward to integrating our platform into MX’s campaigns to highlight OOH’s value and drive greater investment in the sector.

