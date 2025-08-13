Rapport and Vistar Media Partner with UniLED

Rapport and Vistar Media, the leading global provider of technology for out-of-home (OOH) media and part of T-Mobile Advertising Solutions, have joined forces with UniLED Software to roll out independent verification across all IPG programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising campaigns in the US.



The aim is to set a new benchmark for transparency so advertisers can understand the value behind every impression.



Through the third-party validation of delivery, play and impressions, UniLED’s award-winning UniLIVE platform will provide Rapport and Vistar Media with increased clarity on the true performance of campaigns. This marks a significant departure from self-reported data models and a major stride toward industry-wide accountability.



“Trust is non-negotiable when it comes to ad campaign delivery,” explained Ben Zloof, CEO at UniLED Software. “Our partnership with Rapport and Vistar Media addresses this by delivering the transparency advertisers expect and the accountability that will unlock growth. It underscores the critical role that third-party verification plays in building confidence, credibility, and continued growth in the DOOH sector. It isn’t just a value-add - it’s a necessity.”



Additionally, UniLIVE delivers deeper performance clarity including granular insights by vendor, environment, and time of day, enabling in-flight optimisation. Media planners receive in-flight reports, allowing them to identify anomalies and adjust during the campaign window. This operational agility is essential in an environment where DOOH campaigns are becoming more dynamic and data driven.



Critically, the platform also benchmarks demand-side platform (DSP) impression multipliers against independent industry standards, such as those set by Geopath. This allows both Rapport and Vistar Media to validate the accuracy of reported data, recalibrate planning models, and ensure maximum efficiency for every ad dollar spent.



"We know buyers want more than just confirmation that an ad ran - they want to understand how it's performing and where there’s room to improve in real time,” said Raj Lala, VP of demand sales and development at Vistar Media. “That’s what this partnership delivers. By working closely with UniLED and Rapport, we’re making it easier for brands to tap into trusted verification and smarter insights without adding complexity to their workflow. It’s a meaningful step forward in helping clients plan, activate and optimise with confidence across the DOOH ecosystem."



Laura Brandes, vice president of growth at Rapport, added, “Brand safety is foundational in today’s media landscape - and OOH is no exception. At Rapport, we hold every campaign to the highest standards, ensuring ads run in the right place, at the right time, with full transparency. By embedding independent verification in every programmatic DOOH campaign, we’re not just protecting our clients’ brands - we’re proving performance and driving results.”



As the preferred third-party verification software partner for Rapport across the UK and US, UniLED is reinforcing its leadership in powering the next generation of data-driven, performance-focused programmatic DOOH campaigns.

