MONOGRAM Launches Cutting-Edge Analytics Tool to Optimise Hotel and Resort Marketing

MONOGRAM IQ, a proprietary analytics tracking and measurement tool designed to help hotels and resorts aggregate data, track performance, and optimise marketing strategies with unparalleled precision.

Built to address the unique challenges of the hospitality sector, this advanced tool integrates data from multiple sources—including digital campaigns, booking engines, website traffic, and guest interactions—to provide a holistic view of a client’s marketing performance. By leveraging real-time insights and predictive analytics, hotels and resorts can make data-driven decisions that maximise revenue, enhance guest engagement, and increase return on investment. The technology allows hotel clients to laser target marketing efforts to very defined audience segments and deliver offers on a personalised level.

“The hospitality industry is more competitive than ever, and understanding the impact of any and all marketing efforts is crucial to success,” said MONOGRAM executive director John Schadler. “Our proprietary tool goes beyond traditional analytics by offering a centralised platform that not only measures campaign effectiveness but also delivers actionable insights to refine targeting, personalise guest experiences, and drive direct bookings. Our analysts play an essential role in identifying and applying the opportunities to optimise client success.”

“We live and breathe the hospitality business and we know what’s important to them, so we developed a tool to help our clients succeed,” added MONOGRAM media director Kristen Carter. “What clients really love about the tool is the ability to customise dashboards to their specific needs and metrics.”

Key benefits of the new analytics tracking and measurement tool include:

• Comprehensive Data Integration – Aggregates data from multiple platforms for a complete marketing performance overview.

• Real-Time Tracking and Reporting – Allows hotels to monitor campaign success and adjust strategies instantly.

• AI-Powered Insights – Uses predictive modeling to forecast trends and optimise future marketing efforts.

• Customisable Dashboards – Enables tailored reporting to meet the unique needs of individual properties and brands.

• Seamless CRM and PMS Integration – Ensures smooth connectivity with existing hotel management systems.

The launch of this innovative tool reaffirms MONOGRAM’s commitment to making hospitality brands thrive in a data-driven landscape. By providing clear, actionable intelligence, hotels and resorts can enhance guest acquisition, increase brand loyalty, and improve overall profitability.​