MIRIMAR Expands with Five Key Hires

​MIRIMAR has continued its growth, hiring top talent across departments. Announcing the recent addition of Jared Elms, Lauren LongHammer, Haley Hinkley, Maddie Rosenberg, and Chelsea St. Clair to its growing team.



This past year has been transformative for MIRIMAR. The agency was named Adweek’s Breakthrough Agency of the Year and secured a place on Ad Age’s prestigious A-List. Their recent AOR partnership with Rocket Companies resulted in a significant Super Bowl campaign to redefine American homeownership. Additionally, the agency executed seven large-scale campaigns, ranging from the Paris Olympics and Speedo to impactful earned media initiatives with Beats by Dre and collaborations with global talent.



​Jared Elms joins MIRIMAR as group creative director, bringing a diverse background in advertising along with an MFA in creative writing from CalArts. After shifting from creative writing to advertising, Jared has created award-winning campaigns at top agencies, including over six years at Wieden+Kennedy in Portland for major brands: Nike, Dodge, and Coca-Cola. His impressive portfolio features campaigns such as Google Chrome’s 'Speed Tests' and Johnnie Walker’s 'Keep Walking America.' Jared recently won three Gold Cannes Lions. As executive creative director at social impact agency Matter Unlimited, he led impactful projects for clients like Merck for Mothers and The Rockefeller Foundation.



Lauren Longhammer brings over 17 years of advertising experience, most recently leading the global Disney account at Cashmere. There, she developed strategies and campaigns for key audiences across Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Disney Cruise Line, and more. She notably led the award-winning 'Came to Play' campaign, which received the 2024 ANA Multicultural Excellence Grand Prize. Lauren also has a strong background from her time working on IBM’s successful Smarter Planet campaign and the well-known 'IBM Jeopardy Challenge.'



​Hayley Hinkley, originally from Toronto, joined MIRIMAR as a senior art director from Mother LA. Hinkley worked at DDB and Rethink, where she collaborated with global brands Kraft Heinz, IKEA, and Molson Coors. Since moving to the US, Hayley has made a mark at Mother LA with her memorable Postmates campaign 'This is Your Brain on Food' and the unique Reodorant. Her work has been recognised at major awards, including The One Show and Cannes Lions.



​Maddie Rosenberg, the award-winning and talented copywriter from Toronto, has joined MIRIMAR as a senior copywriter. With a background in theatre studies, Maddie transitioned into advertising, working most recently at Mother LA before joining MIRIMAR. She is known for her creative work on 'The Diapér,' with Gwyneth Paltrow, a luxury diaper designed to combat the luxury tax, and the engaging 'This is Your Brain on Food' campaign for Postmates. Maddie’s innovative ideas, such as Reodorant - an odour - scented deodorant - showcase her ability to connect with audiences in fresh and unexpected ways.



Chelsea St. Clair joins MIRIMAR as a strategy director, bringing experience from CPG, tech, gaming, finance, and entertainment industries. When she’s not building the strategies behind brands you love (previously Cheerios, Reese’s Puffs, and Visa) she’s building community and bringing like minds together. One of her highlights is partnering with Higher Heights to host a Genius Bank and a panel full of Black women focused on creating equity within politics. She also developed and led programming at Cannes as a part of the Cannes Can: Diversity Collective and was recognized as an i'mPART Executive Fellow from AdClub New York. She’s a writer with credits in Rise: A Pop History of Asian America from the Nineties to Now and has shared her thought leadership at several conferences like ADCOLOR and Social Media Strategies Summit.



“Great people are the foundation of great work. We’re thrilled to welcome such talent to MIRIMAR. We’re committed to growing the agency by investing in world-class talent - and building something very special together.” said Luke McKelvey, co-founder and CEO, MIRIMAR



As reaching large audiences through traditional media becomes harder and more costly, MIRIMAR has found a way to connect with people that goes beyond traditional advertising. By combining creative ideas, PR, talent, and entertainment, the agency engages audiences at scale without relying solely on paid media. Its focus on delivering innovative work that resonates with consumers truly sets them apart.



These new hires come alongside important leadership changes at MIRIMAR, including the promotion of Stephanie Thiel to managing director, the appointment of Zach Foster as chief strategy officer, and the evolution of co-founder Luke McKelvey to CEO.



With this talented team and a commitment to making work capable of outsized commercial and creative success, MIRIMAR is well-positioned to help brands achieve the cultural resonance they seek.



