Lockt Signs Editor Marcello Sanna for Exclusive US Commercial Representation

08/07/2025
Marcello Sanna has worked with brands such as Lamborghini, Porsche, Audi, Adidas, Puma, Asics, Ikea and Heineken

Lockt, a leader in editorial, sound, and VFX has welcomed Marcello Sanna to its growing roster of editorial talent for exclusive US commercial representation. Known for his instinctive feel for rhythm and motion, Marcello brings a fresh, high-energy perspective to Lockt’s post-production offering. particularly in the sports, fashion, and automotive worlds.

Originally from Italy, Marcello’s creative journey began behind turntables as a teenager, where a passion for remixing sound laid the foundation for a career in visual storytelling. With a background in sound engineering, cinema, and editing, his path evolved from directing and cutting music videos to working alongside some of the industry’s top directors and agencies. His portfolio includes standout work for Lamborghini, Porsche, Audi, Adidas, Puma, Asics, On, Omega, Ikea, Heineken, Boss, Valentino, Versace, and Bulgari.

Marcello’s signature lies in his kinetic editorial style, an editorial rhythm that fuses seamlessly with visual pacing, and thrives in motion-driven work. From tightly cut action sequences to emotionally charged visual narratives, his approach is cinematic, bold, and deeply attuned to sound and movement. His work has earned recognition from the Motor Film Awards, Circulo Creativo, international fashion film festivals, Vimeo Staff Picks, and 1.4, among others.

As Lockt continues its mission to represent boundary-pushing talent, Marcello’s global experience and pulse-driven approach reflect the studio’s evolving creative vision. Connor Scofield, president of Lockt, shared, “Marcello brings an unmistakable energy to every frame. His work is visceral, precise, and dynamic, exactly the kind of next-generation talent we’re proud to champion at Lockt.”

Marcello has already impressed both agency and brand partners in the short time he’s been editing for Lockt with his speed and resourcefulness during edit sessions. He’s recently completed work with Orijen Pet Food, Sig Sauer and will soon be starting on Costa Eyewear.

