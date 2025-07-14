Local Boy Now Repped by Vertical Reps

​Local Boy is now represented by Marc Dixon of Vertical Reps for commercial production.



Marc brings a deep knowledge of the industry and a reputation for elevating strong creative voices and we’re proud to have him in our corner.



Founded in 2016 by executive producer Scott Dodoro, Local Boy has built a diverse, director-driven roster, a colour wheel of filmmakers known for bold automotive work, adrenaline-fueled action, lifestyle storytelling, and emotional impact. From high-profile campaigns to unique production challenges, we bring a sharp creative edge across comedy, investor films, fast cars, big stunts, and emerging tech.



The mission? Stretch every dollar further and deliver more than expected. Always.



“All of us here at Vertical are very excited to be working together with Scott and Local Boy. Local Boy is pushing the boundaries of new production and AI to consistently deliver amazing content. We look forward to the great work we will create together.” said Marc Dixon, owner, Vertical Reps.

