senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

Local Boy Now Repped by Vertical Reps

14/07/2025
11
Share
Marc Dixon of Vertical Reps will represent the production company for commercial production

Local Boy is now represented by Marc Dixon of Vertical Reps for commercial production.

Marc brings a deep knowledge of the industry and a reputation for elevating strong creative voices and we’re proud to have him in our corner.

Founded in 2016 by executive producer Scott Dodoro, Local Boy has built a diverse, director-driven roster, a colour wheel of filmmakers known for bold automotive work, adrenaline-fueled action, lifestyle storytelling, and emotional impact. From high-profile campaigns to unique production challenges, we bring a sharp creative edge across comedy, investor films, fast cars, big stunts, and emerging tech.

The mission? Stretch every dollar further and deliver more than expected. Always.

“All of us here at Vertical are very excited to be working together with Scott and Local Boy. Local Boy is pushing the boundaries of new production and AI to consistently deliver amazing content. We look forward to the great work we will create together.” said Marc Dixon, owner, Vertical Reps.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Local Boy
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Local Boy
Ford F-150 Overtime
Ford
14/07/2025
Ford - Your Name
Ford
14/07/2025
Volvo - Digital Key
Volvo
14/07/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1