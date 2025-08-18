Llibert Figueras Joins BOL Production House as Executive Producer

​BOL Production House has welcomed Llibert Figueras as executive producer. Llibert steps in with more than eight years of shaping global campaigns, bringing a wealth of experience to BOL House



Llibert Figueras is a Barcelona-based creative producer known for bringing clarity, artistry, and cultural insight to high-impact storytelling. Over the last decade, he has guided campaigns for global brands including Nike, Netflix, and Adidas, combining an intuitive sense for aesthetics with strong production leadership.



Whether building in-house creative teams or managing large-scale international shoots, Llibert believes in the power of close collaboration and human connection to shape work that resonates. His creative ethos is rooted in craft, curiosity, and staying deeply connected to the city that fuels his imagination - Barcelona.



Llibert Figueras previously spent over eight years at Barcelona-based Sauvage.tv, where he post-produced global campaigns for major brands such as Samsung, Nike, Uber, Netflix, and Adidas. Before that, he served as head of Creative House, the in-house agency at Desigual’s headquarters.



As executive producer at BOL House, Llibert will oversee all projects and help further the studio’s personal and high-quality approach to client relationships, creative execution, and collaboration. He aims to build on BOL’s reputation for culturally impactful work and genuine human connections, and will contribute to international productions while keeping the team grounded in Barcelona’s vibrant creative culture.



“I’m energised by BOL’s meticulous approach to art and creative direction, its talented roster, and its ability to execute international projects at the highest level—while remaining firmly rooted in Barcelona. This city inspires the entire team both creatively and personally every day.” said Llibert Figueras.



Llibert’s got that rare mix of creative instinct, production know-how, and human warmth that fits right into the heart of BOL. He knows how to guide big ideas without losing the details that make them sing, and we can’t wait to see the impact he’ll have on our work and our people.” said Marcello Buselli, CEO at BOL Production House.

