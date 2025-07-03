Lionesses’ Powerful Personal Mantras Take over Their Hometowns

As the nation gears up to cheer on the Lionesses, England partner Extra gum has teamed up with the three players to bring the phrases they rely on to stay grounded, back to life in the places that made them.

From commuter buses in Maidstone to study spots in Cambridge, uplifting ‘Lioness Lingo’ from each player is popping up across their hometowns, with the chance for fans to get a signed England shirt if they snap a pic at all three takeovers.

In Maidstone, Alessia Russo’s straightforward mantra, “cool, calm, collected”, now adorns a local bus, offering a moment of grounded clarity to weary commuters navigating busy commutes. It’s the ultimate pre-9am pep talk, serving a crisp, no-fuss reminder that even small shifts in mindset can go a long way.

Over in Studley, Hannah Hampton’s unapologetic rallying cry “full send” takes centre stage at the ‘Full Send Salon’, a pop-up nail bar powered by Extra offering free Lioness-themed gel polish to fans. Designed for those nail-biting moments during football, or just for braving a Monday at work, it’s a reminder to take a moment for yourself, keeping your nails looking on point.

And in Cambridge, Lucy Parker’s quietly powerful “you’ve got this” is now jetwashed onto pavements near university colleges including St John’s and Trinity, giving students a gentle nudge of belief as they hit their next deadline or brave a late-night revision sprint.

With their sharp wit and clear wisdom, these Lionesses deliver powerful mantras that fuel the squad’s spirit when it counts. Each phrase reflects their unique approach to preparation, calm, centred, and quietly confident, proving that the right words at the right time can ground you and help you re-centre.

Mantras that matter for everyone…not just the Lionesses

These phrases may come from elite athletes, but their power lies in the everyday. With their words now part of local life in Kent, Cambridge and Warwickshire, Extra is inviting everyone, from die-hard football fans to passersby, to discover their own Lioness Lingo and be inspired to take a moment, no matter what the day brings.

Lucy Sherlock, senior brand manager at Extra, said, “The Lionesses know better than most how to reset when they need to rise to the occasion. We hope that by bringing their mantras back to where it all began, we can inspire everyone, fans and the public alike, to find their own Lioness Lingo for those everyday moments where the right words make all the difference.”

As part of Extra’s takeover, the brand is giving fans a chance to win an exclusive signed England shirt by taking a selfie with all three takeovers in the players’ hometowns and tagging @extraofficialuk on Instagram.

Where to spot the Lioness Lingo

Alessia Russo’s hometown of Maidstone, Kent on a bus running through the city

Lucy Parker’s hometown of Cambridge, spread across the city’s streets at key uni hotspots like Trinity, Emmanuel and St John’s colleges

Hannah Hampton’s hometown of Studley, Warwick, at the bespoke Full Send Salon on the main high street

The Lioness lingo will be on public display from 2nd July until the 31st July, giving fans and locals alike a reason to smile, pause, and take a moment, inspired by the Lionesses.

