Lionel Messi Uses Superior Skills to Secure Michelob ULTRA for FIFA Club World Cup

As the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 kicks off across the US this month, Michelob ULTRA - the tournament’s official beer sponsor - as debuted a brand-new TV commercial titled 'Superior Hotel.' Starring global brand ambassador and football icon Lionel Messi, the spot revives the charm of ULTRA’s popular Super Bowl ad 'Superior Beach,' with a fresh twist.



This latest TVC from Wieden+Kennedy and SMUGGLER follows Lionel as he uses his superior skills to navigate around obstacles to secure an ULTRA, because everyone knows friendly competition is more enjoyable when there’s Michelob ULTRA on the line.

As part of this sponsorship, Michelob ULTRA is bringing the excitement of the tournament to life through one-of-a-kind brand experiences, in-stadium and on-premise activations, tournament-inspired packaging at retail and brand-new creative featuring some of the game's biggest stars, including Michelob ULTRA's global ambassador Lionel Messi.

"This summer Michelob ULTRA will continue our legacy of uniting beer and sports to create unforgettable moments of celebration for fans across the country," said Ricardo Marques, senior vice president of marketing for Michelob ULTRA. "We're in the golden age of soccer in the United States, and Michelob ULTRA has the unique privilege of being in the hands of the sport's most passionate fans during this summer's FIFA Club World Cup and when the United States hosts the 2026 FIFA World Cup. We have robust plans to leverage this incredible moment in sport by elevating the fan experience through this powerful partnership."



Michelob ULTRA's campaign will also include limited-edition packaging, aluminium bottle and can designs that celebrate a summer of sporting competition, star-studded out-of-home featuring top players and assets in-stadium, at retail and on premise in support of the tournament.



At the tournament's twelve host stadiums, fans will be able to visit Michelob ULTRA beer gardens - experiential pop-ups where fans who want to harness their own sense of competition will be able to 'Play For An ULTRA' through on-site activities and games. The brand's newest innovation, Michelob ULTRA Zero, will also share the spotlight with in-broadcast integrations, on-premise at bars and restaurants across the country and a presence in-stadium.

