Lidl Goes Mad for It with Oasis Inspired Jacket

Creative PR agency, The Romans, and long standing client partner, Lidl, have launched their latest campaign, to mark one of the most highly anticipated music reunions of the decade.



‘Lidl by Lidl’ is a jacket inspired by Oasis that finally gives fans and social media the jacket they were crying out for in response to Liam Gallagher’s Berghaus campaign. The launch was unveiled via a 30ft wonderwall in the Gallagher boys’ hometown just outside Manchester’s Etihad Stadium – a site that may be familiar to some beady-eyed streetwear stans who may recognise the inspiration for the mural. Part of its masterplan, fans can drop by and see it in action ahead of Oasis’ Manchester shows.

Britpop and Lidl fans alike can get their hands on the Lidl jacket for just £30 to celebrate 30 years of Lidl. All fans need to do is head here at 10am Wednesday 9th July. Lidl is going the extra mile and donating all profits from the jacket launch to its charity partner, the NSPCC.

Curated for electric live music experiences, this isn’t just a jacket - it’s a backstage pass to the ultimate party. It features two built-in drink cooling pockets to stop roadies getting warm - and the zipper doubles as a bottle opener. Complete with a Lidl by Lidl badge on the sleeve in the nation’s most iconic supermarket colours, it also comes with a tambourine for spontaneous jam sessions.

The supersonic release for the Oasis tour is the latest in a string of comedic interactions between Lidl and Oasis front man, Liam Gallagher. Liam and the supermarket sent social media into meltdown after he posted that he would 'Gig at Lidl' in the midst of uncertainties around his Co-op Live arena shows, leading the supermarket to commemorate the gig that ‘almost was’ with a blue plaque at its Newton Heath store. And then - last year - fans set the internet alight poking fun at a Berghaus campaign that starred the singer wearing a jacket suspiciously similar to its brand colours - asking if it was a “collaboration with Lidl?” and others commenting “Lidl by Lidl!”.



​Jordan Kavanagh, creative director at The Romans, said, “What better way to celebrate one of the biggest reunions in music and cultural history by finally giving the people what they’d been crying out for on social for as long as we can remember. We’re going to see so many brands jump on this reunion, but with all the Lidl x Liam history we felt like we were primed to make this one of the best unofficial collabs of the summer. Mad for it.”

