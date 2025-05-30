Let Them. And Let Yourself

See It Be It has shown me over and over that when women are given the tools and space to fully own their identity, their ideas become bolder, their leadership more magnetic and their presence undeniable.



As I prepare for my third (and probably final) maternity leave I have found myself reflecting on the journey of leading See It Be It, a journey that is as much about your own self discovery and empowerment as that of each cohort that passes through the programme's doors. But it struck me that there’s a moment I see time and time again in the women who come through See It Be It. A flicker of realisation. A shift in posture. A pause that says: Wait, what if I belong here?



These women, brilliantly talented, deeply driven, often arrive at the programme feeling like they have to explain themselves. By the time they leave, they’ve begun rewriting the narrative. Not by changing who they are but by reading the room and choosing how to show up in it.



When Meritxell Ruiz, ACD McKinney LA and 2024 See It Be It alumni said, after a 1-1 mentoring session with Amy Kunrojpanya “I don’t need to change who I am, I just need to read the room.” it struck me that that is what See It Be It is all about. Coming into the programme with questions - How can I stay authentically me and still progress and rise? What tools can I use to sustain myself and be happy and joyful in this industry? Can I lead with empathy and compassion? Is there another way? And leaving with the power the knowledge and tools to figure it out - not just in the context of advertising, but in leadership, creativity, and identity. And it’s what See It Be It is really about: helping women break through barriers, reclaim their power and use their voice.



The reality is, the creative industry is still catching up. Too often, women, especially women from underrepresented backgrounds, are taught to question their place at the table. To downplay ambition. To dilute their voice. But when they reframe those doubts of “Why would that happen to me?” into affirmations “Why wouldn’t it? Why don’t I deserve that?” … something shifts.



“When I question myself and ask why would that happen to me, I should be saying why wouldn’t it, why don’t I deserve that, why haven’t I earned that.”



The journey we walk in See It Be It rests on four critical pillars: confidence, resilience, adaptability, and negotiation. These aren’t just skills, they are survival tools. They are creative superpowers. They are the muscles women in our industry must flex daily, often invisibly, just to hold their ground.



Confidence is not about being the loudest in the room, or the meeting or the pitch. It’s about knowing your worth, even when the room doesn’t reflect it back to you. Resilience is what carries you through when you’re underestimated, overlooked, or told to be grateful for the seat. Adaptability isn’t code for compliance. It’s the art of bending without breaking. And negotiation, well, that’s not just for contracts. It’s the daily decision to ask for more. To assert value. To say: this is what I need, and I’m not afraid to claim it.



“Let them … if they don’t like you … let them. If they don’t believe in you … let them.”



This isn’t about being unfazed. It’s about staying focused. Let them, and then let yourself. Let yourself rise. Let yourself speak. Let yourself take up space. Because the future of creativity doesn’t just include women. It depends on them.



So how do you show up strong, especially in an industry that wasn’t built with you in mind?



Start here - four actions you can take right now:



1. Find your people.



They are out there. Don’t wait for permission to belong, build your own village. Surround yourself with those who reflect your values, challenge your thinking, and celebrate your wins. A strong network isn’t just support, it’s strategy.



2. Embrace an abundance mindset.



This industry can feel competitive, even cutthroat. But creativity isn’t finite. There is room for all of us, and more power in collaboration than comparison. Train yourself to think in possibilities, not scarcity. The success of another woman doesn’t diminish yours!



3. Know not everyone will like you, and that’s okay.



Seriously. You are not for everyone, and you shouldn’t try to be. Stop editing yourself to make others comfortable. Instead, focus your energy on showing up as your most aligned, intentional self. The right people will see you. The others? Let them.



4. Figure out who you are, and make a conscious decision to love it.



Self-awareness is your secret weapon. Get clear on your strengths, your boundaries, your values, and your voice. Own them. When you truly back yourself, it’s not arrogance it’s alignment.



Change doesn’t happen in one big, sweeping moment. It happens in the quiet decisions. The brave asks. The honest conversations. The times you choose to take the mic, take the meeting, take the space.



This isn’t about waiting to be invited in. It’s about rewriting what leadership looks like, sounds like, feels like, on your own terms.



So let them doubt you. Let them overlook you. Let them underestimate you.



And then, let yourself do it anyway.



Because you don’t need to change who you are. You just need to read the room and decide how brightly you’re going to shine in it.



See It Be It



See It Be It is a Cannes Lions programme that creates space for women and non-binary people in the creative industry – accelerating their careers to work towards gender equality. Our goal is equal numbers, across genders, across all levels of seniority.

Since 2014, we’ve been inviting up to 20 creatives from around the world to Cannes Lions for a four-day learning programme. During these four days, we equip them with tools that’ll help their career progression – including mentorship, masterclasses with industry leaders, backstage access and sessions tailored towards each person’s goals.



Since its launch in 2014, See It Be It has brought together over 100 women and non-binary people from 35 markets, with 75% of the programme’s alumni having been promoted and 63% now operating at a creative director level or above. More information on the programme is available here, and guidance on how to accelerate gender equity efforts can be found in The Progress Check: Gender report, exclusively on The Work.



​Laura Brown is head of advancing equitable access at LIONS.​

