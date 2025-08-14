Entries Open for Eurobest 2025 with Refreshed Categories

The 38th edition of the Eurobest Awards, which celebrates Europe’s most groundbreaking creativity, has revealed that entries for the 2025 edition are now open. This year sees changes to the Awards, with updates that reflect the evolving European creative landscape and celebrate work that drives real impact, inclusivity and innovation.

As part of Eurobest’s commitment to staying at the forefront of European creativity, a number of Awards have been redefined and evolved to better reflect how creativity is transforming culture, business and society:

- Evolving the Design Eurobest Award

With a new Transformative Design section, the Award now honours design excellence that delivers measurable business impact through innovation and creates strategic value for brands across Europe.

- Refreshing the Social & Creator Eurobest Award

Formerly Social & Influencer, this Award has been renamed and evolved to embrace the rise of the creator economy. Five sub categories have been introduced to recognise

outstanding creator-led marketing and the crucial role creators play in shaping brand narratives and business performance.

- Redefining Glass: The Award for Change

Now recognising creative excellence that champions equity across a broader spectrum of communities, including disability, race, sexuality, and social inequity - Glass will spotlight work that creates long-term impact and more inclusive representation.

- Introducing the Long-Term Brand Platform Sub Category

This new sub category, sitting across multiple Eurobest Awards, celebrates enduring brand platforms that have delivered sustained creative effectiveness over a minimum of three years, proving the long-term power of creativity in building brand equity and sustained business success.

Other updates to the Awards include an evolution of the Creative Business Transformation Eurobest award with two new sub-categories; Transformative Strategy and Employee Experience; new UX focused categories in Creative Commerce; a Digital Content section within Digital Craft; a Cultural Engagement category introduced across multiple Awards; and the addition of Excellence in Image Description sub-category. Enhancements to Creative B2B now clarify B2B, B2C2B, and B2B2C submissions, while refinements to the Audio & Radio and Print & Publishing Awards offer entrants a clearer path to differentiate between classic and contemporary approaches. More information on the Awards can be found here.

Marian Brannelly, global director of awards, LIONS, said, “This year’s updates reflect the pace of change in both society and our industry. We’re evolving our Awards to better recognise the role creativity plays in addressing structural inequalities, celebrating long-term brand building and embracing creative frontiers like the creator economy. We’re proud to champion the work that doesn’t just stand out, but drives real change in creative marketing across Europe.”

Entrants have the opportunity to join our expert-led webinars, hearing from past winners, Jury members and the LIONS team. Webinars will cover insider tips for entering, 2025 Awards updates and will include live Q&As for viewers - all webinars will also be available on demand. Further information on the Webinars can be found at www.eurobest.com. Entries into Eurobest are being accepted until 16 October 2025 and registration into the Eurobest Young Creatives competition will open on 9 September 2025.

