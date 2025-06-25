senckađ
LeBron James Launches Prime Day 2025 in Amazon’s 'What’s Next?' Campaign

25/06/2025
29
Share
In Amazon's witty, genre-hopping ad, the NBA icon explores life after basketball dabbling in barbering, hibachi cooking, and lounge singing while spotlighting exclusive Prime Day deals

Basketball superstar LeBron James is pushing boundaries beyond the court in a new Amazon commercial announcing the dates for Prime Day 2025, which are July 8-11. The commercial—titled 'What’s next?'—is part of the global 'Greatness Is a Deal Away' campaign, which taps into a pivotal moment as James contemplates the next chapter of his legendary career, using his journey to inspire Prime members to pursue their own possibilities.

In the 60-second spot, James explores unexpected roles, from crafting the perfect fade as a barber to mastering hibachi-style cooking, and even showcasing his real singing voice in a memorable lounge performance. “It’s about that spirit of never settling, always pushing to discover what’s next,” James shared about the campaign.

James was deeply involved in the creative process, from brainstorming scenarios to selecting the perfect song for his lounge singer scene, ensuring the campaign authentically represents his personality and legacy. “Prime Day is our biggest moment of the year to make Prime members feel special and valued,” said Jo Shoesmith, VP, global chief creative officer. “Who better than LeBron James to show how getting a great deal can make anyone feel excited and ready to embrace ‘what’s next’?”

The collaboration extends beyond the commercial, featuring James’s brand The Shop Men’s Grooming Line, which is available on Amazon with an exclusive Prime Day deal of 35% off the entire line. The collection includes seven essential products, from daily moisturizers to beard care, all designed to help customers bring their A-game to their everyday routines.

James’ partnership with Amazon also includes Mind the Game, his hit basketball analysis podcast where he and NBA legend Steve Nash break down the game they love, produced by Uninterrupted and distributed by Wondery, Amazon’s podcast studio. Now in its second season, the show offers unprecedented insights into basketball strategy and mindset, with audiences watching on Prime Video, Fire TV Channels, listening on Amazon Music Echo devices, and wherever podcasts are available including YouTube.

