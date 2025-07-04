Lauren James and Leah Williamson Track Down Walkers Crisps Ahead of UEFA Women’s Euros

Walkers has unveiled the latest iteration of its ‘No Walkers, No Game’ advertising campaign to drum up excitement in the run up to the UEFA Women’s Euros.



Ahead of the Lionesses first game on Saturday 5th July the new ad and campaign features Lauren and Leah on their search for somewhere to watch the game. They visit unsuspecting pubs and bars surprising and delighting fans and pub goers. However, one condition of them staying to watch the game is the venue must serve Walkers. It will emphasise that there is no substitute for Walkers when the football is on, keeping the brand front of mind for shoppers stocking up on snacks ahead the UEFA Women’s Euros.

The campaign was created by Sips & Bites, PepsiCo’s in house creative agency. Shot and produced by Washington Square films with Andrew Lane directing the latest spot.

The new ad will kick off a busy summer of sport for Walkers, including a host of activity around the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025. It builds on the huge popularity of the ‘No Walkers, No Game’ campaign in 2024, which included two TV ad spots featuring Thierry Henry and a series of exclusive giveaways, putting Walkers at the heart of football fans’ matchday experiences.

