Laird and Good Company Welcomes Directing Duo Venkay to Roster

Image credit: Olivier Kervern

​Laird and Good Company has announced the addition of Venkay, the French directing duo composed of Vincent Lacrocq and Kristell Chenut, to its roster.

The name, pronounced vi-en-kei, represents a fusion of distinct talents. From the streets of their native Singapore and Paris to the beaches of Bali and the townships of India, Venkay’s artistic commitment is to not only observe the beauty in these places but to capture the essence of the people who inhabit them. By seamlessly blending the technical with the abstract they aim to create a visual language that transcends conventional boundaries.

Venkay’s expertise in travel and hospitality has seen them work extensively for well-known luxury resorts such as Aman, helping to relaunch the brand’s identity. Their creative versatility and agile production approach allows them to thrive on productions of all scales. Having travelled extensively the duo works across the globe and have created films for clients such as Valentino, Dior, Mandarin Oriental, Zara, and Chandon, among many others.

With a practice that moves fluidly between large-scale productions and intimate shoots, Venkay brings an arresting visual language to every project. Venkay’s addition marks a continued expansion of Laird and Good Company’s roster, bringing a distinct voice to the agency’s global offering in artist management and production.

“We are thrilled to to welcome Venkay to the Laird and Good Company family—the luxury lifestyle market is a familiar territory for the agency and to now be able to offer our clients a strong Director-duo highlights our capacity and continued intention to deliver a 360 approach with motion alongside stills and production,” says Holly Jagger, head of sales, Laird and Good Company UK.

