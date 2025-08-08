senckađ
Laird and Good Company Welcomes Director and Photographer Jason Bailey

08/08/2025
Jason Bailey has previously worked with brands including Bacardi, Bombay Sapphire, Buchanan’s, Caleno, Corona, Dewar’s, Dubliner, Johnnie Walker and more

Laird and Good Company has announced the addition of Jason Bailey, British director and photographer, to its roster.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jason to the Laird and Good Company roster,” says Holly Jagger, head of sales, Laird and Good Company, UK. “Food and beverage production is one of our strong suits, and we realised that we needed an expert to facilitate the European market.”

Jason Bailey is a specialised director and photographer that blends highly technical lighting, set design craft, and vibrant lifestyle contexts to create expressive visual narratives. His luminous and dynamic images capture the nuance and individuality of his subjects, from iconic spaces and people to legendary global brands and products.

She adds, “Jason’s solutions-driven approach, along with his integrated studio and team, offers clients a true one-stop shop. This allows for streamlined production without compromising on quality, which is something we know is an asset in this fast-paced industry. His ability to build agile teams and run nimble productions makes him a natural fit. We wholly look forward to introducing his polished yet friendly perspective to the market and are excited for our shared success.”

His recent accolades include 1st Prize in Product Advertising at the 2024 International Photography Awards and Commercial Photographer of the Year by the British Photography Awards. Select clients include Bacardi, Bombay Sapphire, Buchanan’s, Caleno, Corona, Dewar’s, Dubliner, Johnnie Walker, Martini, Patrón, Sailor Jerry, St-Germain, and The Singleton, among others.

Laird and Good Company is proud to welcome Bailey to the roster as he continues shaping compelling, design-led narratives across lifestyle, beverage, product, and beyond.

Explore Jason’s portfolio here.

