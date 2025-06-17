Hockey Diversity Alliance Reimagines 'The Show' Through Young Player's Eyes

The Hockey Diversity Alliance (HDA) has launched a new commercial titled 'Rewrite The Show', aimed at addressing a history of discrimination in hockey and empowering a new generation of players to take the narrative into their own hands.



At the heart of the campaign is an emotionally charged commercial directed by Luke Nairn that follows a young player of colour as he reclaims the narrative of who belongs in hockey. With striking visuals captured on 35mm film by cinematographer Mack Calistan and set in a world production designed by Dialla Kawar, 'Rewrite the Show' confronts the sport’s exclusionary past and calls for a future grounded in inclusion and equity.

“Hockey has a rich but often overlooked history of contributions from players of colour. Our work is about honouring that legacy while ensuring the next generation sees themselves in the game, both on and off the ice,” says HDA operations director Ed Aliu.

“Through free hockey programs, mentorship, field trips, and year-round engagement, we’ve connected thousands of youth from underserved communities to meaningful opportunities. But there’s more to do – We’re committed to building a truly inclusive hockey culture that reflects the full diversity of Canada and unites us all through our national game.”



Through the lens of a single player, 'Rewrite the Show' invites all hockey fans to consider the lived experiences of racialised athletes and challenges them to envision a future where the game lives up to its promise of being for everyone.



On the process and collaboration, Luke says, “It was an honour to make this film alongside Ed, Akim, and the rest of the HDA team. I love this game deeply and was proud to help bring attention to all the great work the organisation is doing to shape the future of the sport.”



The campaign is part of the HDA’s broader mission to disrupt outdated norms in the sport and build pressure on institutions to take meaningful, measurable action.

Luke Nairn is represented by Felon Studios.

