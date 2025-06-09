Nike Blends Street Culture, Cinema and Style for Bold Collaboration with Better Gift Shop

​Felon, a tour de force newcomer production house in the Canadian market, has announced the launch of ‘Revenge, Better Served Cold’ by Graham Foy. The film is a collaboration between Toronto-based streetwear store Better Gift Shop™ (BGS) and Nike, released in tandem with a bespoke, limited-edition sneaker.

The film marks a bold creative turn for BGS, whose collaborations often blur the lines between fashion, art, and culture. The new Nike sneaker reflects the same ethos: bold, artful, and quietly subversive.

The project unfolded when Graham was connected to the owner of BGS, Avi Gold, through a mutual friend. With an initial conceit from Nike, Graham worked with Avi and the team at BGS to elevate the idea and create an engaging and bold film that fuses the iconic status of Nike with the edgy culture of BGS. To capture the ethos and essence of BGS, the cast was selected from individuals who have played a key role in the shop’s growth and success.

Shot by cinematographer John Ker on Kodak 35mm 500T film, the capture styles offset the contemporary creative against the nostalgic backdrop of a classic Italian restaurant, production designed by Dialla Kawar. Thank You, Post handled editorial, shaping the film’s meditative pacing and elliptical structure with a deliberate rhythm. The result is a film that resists easy categorisation; a dynamic story, which juxtaposes a fast-paced edit with a humorous slow burn, setting the overall “funny how?” attitude that has accompanied this shoe release.

“I wanted to make something fun and self-aware that felt authentic to Better Gift Shop™, loosely inspired by Nike ads from the ’90s and Goodfellas,” said Graham Foy, whose past narrative and commercial work has earned international acclaim. “It was really fun to work on a commercial project that centers local culture in partnership with a storied global brand like Nike, we had a great time making it.”

On the collaboration and film, Avi said, “There were many people who doubted we would last. This film is my way of showing love to the people who were there from the jump, celebrating this opportunity to work with Nike, and letting the world know that the best revenge really is living well.”

Graham Foy is represented by Felon Studios in Canada and Furlined in the US.

