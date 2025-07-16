senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

LIPSTICK Unveils Hybrid Studio Model

16/07/2025
13
Share
LIPSTICK’s AI studio roster in France, in collaboration with Paris-based production company HENRY will now represent the studio’s artists locally

Founded by director Sebastian Strasser, LIPSTICK introduces a new kind of production environment: a hybrid studio where direction, post-production, and AI-generated visuals coexist within a single, unified structure. LIPSTICK brings together traditional filmmaking expertise, high-end VFX capabilities, and a growing collective of AI-native artists under one creative and technical roof.

With headquarters in Berlin and a new partnership with HENRY in Paris, LIPSTICK is now expanding into additional territories, including the UK, the US, and the Middle East. This international rollout coincides with the official launch of the studio’s AI roster in France, which is represented locally by HENRY. Originally developed to serve Strasser’s creative work - including large-scale commercial campaigns - LIPSTICK aims to offer an infrastructure capable of handling a broad range of productions, from concept development to final delivery.

Recent highlights include Rhythm Of Life for Vodafone, one of the first brand films made entirely by AI artists, and Renault Revolution, a hybrid VFX campaign produced in collaboration with HENRY. But LIPSTICK’s scope extends beyond commercial production. Several artists from its extended roster have recently worked on projects across fashion, music, and culture. These include Alien Luv, a surreal short film for Daily Paper by director Folkert Verdoorn; Carhartt x Converse Cons, a love letter to skate culture by visual artist Natas3000; and Is There a Thought You Would Like to Share, an experimental piece for Paula Canovas combining live-action and AI, directed by J.B Braud - soon to be released.

While these projects were not produced by LIPSTICK, they reflect the creative identities of talents currently collaborating with the studio. Other examples include Vogue Scans by Arthur Valverde, and a teaser concept for The Weeknd’s São Paulo show developed by AI artist YZA Voku.

“We’re not building Go-Karts for TikTok clickbait. Our AI is more like a Formula One car - engineered for the speed, precision and competition of real advertising.” said Sebastian Strasser.

Beyond its production capabilities, LIPSTICK also operates its own gallery and research space in Berlin Mitte. The current exhibition, featuring the work of AI artist YZA Voku, marks the studio’s entry into cultural programming, with additional installations, short films and long-form projects in development for 2025. Whether integrating AI into live shoots or developing end-to-end generative workflows, LIPSTICK positions itself as a forward-thinking studio for directors and clients seeking both precision and creative flexibility.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Henry
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Henry
Idôle
Lancôme
05/02/2025
Burn
Izzy Spears
04/02/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1