LIPSTICK Unveils Hybrid Studio Model

Founded by director Sebastian Strasser, LIPSTICK introduces a new kind of production environment: a hybrid studio where direction, post-production, and AI-generated visuals coexist within a single, unified structure. LIPSTICK brings together traditional filmmaking expertise, high-end VFX capabilities, and a growing collective of AI-native artists under one creative and technical roof.



With headquarters in Berlin and a new partnership with HENRY in Paris, LIPSTICK is now expanding into additional territories, including the UK, the US, and the Middle East. This international rollout coincides with the official launch of the studio’s AI roster in France, which is represented locally by HENRY. Originally developed to serve Strasser’s creative work - including large-scale commercial campaigns - LIPSTICK aims to offer an infrastructure capable of handling a broad range of productions, from concept development to final delivery.

Recent highlights include Rhythm Of Life for Vodafone, one of the first brand films made entirely by AI artists, and Renault Revolution, a hybrid VFX campaign produced in collaboration with HENRY. But LIPSTICK’s scope extends beyond commercial production. Several artists from its extended roster have recently worked on projects across fashion, music, and culture. These include Alien Luv, a surreal short film for Daily Paper by director Folkert Verdoorn; Carhartt x Converse Cons, a love letter to skate culture by visual artist Natas3000; and Is There a Thought You Would Like to Share, an experimental piece for Paula Canovas combining live-action and AI, directed by J.B Braud - soon to be released.

While these projects were not produced by LIPSTICK, they reflect the creative identities of talents currently collaborating with the studio. Other examples include Vogue Scans by Arthur Valverde, and a teaser concept for The Weeknd’s São Paulo show developed by AI artist YZA Voku.

“We’re not building Go-Karts for TikTok clickbait. Our AI is more like a Formula One car - engineered for the speed, precision and competition of real advertising.” said Sebastian Strasser.

Beyond its production capabilities, LIPSTICK also operates its own gallery and research space in Berlin Mitte. The current exhibition, featuring the work of AI artist YZA Voku, marks the studio’s entry into cultural programming, with additional installations, short films and long-form projects in development for 2025. Whether integrating AI into live shoots or developing end-to-end generative workflows, LIPSTICK positions itself as a forward-thinking studio for directors and clients seeking both precision and creative flexibility.

