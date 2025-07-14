LALCEC’s Hijacks Traditional Media to Spark Prostate Cancer Conversations

During Prostate Cancer Awareness Month last June, LALCEC, in collaboration with Grey Argentina and NINCH Company, launched a ground breaking campaign that leveraged traditional media to spark vital conversations about early prostate cancer detection. The initiative not only raised awareness but also directed men to free check-ups at the LALCEC Medical Center.

The campaign, titled 'One More Question,' strategically infiltrated prominent interviews and press conferences across Argentina. In partnership with Telefe (Paramount), hosts and reporters, at the close of discussions with notable figures from sports, entertainment, and politics, posed an unexpected question, 'Have you had your annual prostate exam yet?' This disruptive tactic capitalised on the organic reach of traditional media formats to draw attention to a topic often avoided by men.

"What we like about this campaign is that it bets on and leverages the traditional foundations of PR: the question as the quintessential journalistic tool and press conferences and interviews as its natural habitat to demonstrate that, simply by using timing to our advantage, or in this case, completely out-of-timing, we can channel the organic power of public relations in favour of a powerful idea," commented Juan Ure, ECD of Grey Argentina.

The campaign was conceived from a critical insight: 40% of prostate cancer diagnoses in Argentina occur at advanced stages due to a lack of early check-ups and open discussion, significantly reducing recovery chances. By using a simple, out-of-context question, 'One More Question' transformed media appearances into crucial contact points, introducing a life-saving query into public discourse.

High-profile individuals caught off guard by the question included:

Gustavo Costas, Racing Club coach, at a press conference

Jorge Telerman, former Buenos Aires mayor, on Romina Manguel's TV show

Axel Kuzchevatzky, film producer, during the Platino Awards red carpet live broadcast

Jonás Gutiérrez, former professional footballer, during a TNT Sports interview

"At NINCH, we believe in ideas that go beyond a post or a spot and become part of the culture. This campaign embodied that vision: a real, dynamic intervention with perfect timing and sensitivity. It was a true team effort that fills us with pride," highlighted Noe Chessari, CEO and founder of NINCH.

Maria Cristina Espil, president of LALCEC, added, "We are excited to be part of disruptive actions that allow us to deliver the message of early detection to an increasing number of people. It is a great honor to continue to partner with Grey Argentina on these life-saving efforts."

Beyond generating widespread conversation and awareness, the campaign provided a tangible call-to-action, inviting Argentine men to access free check-ups at the LALCEC Medical Center, particularly for those without health insurance.

