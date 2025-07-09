Kristy Snell Joins BITE Collective with a Bold Vision for Food Storytelling

With a career that spans continents and cuisines, South African-born creative Kristy Snell is making a name for herself in the world of food. With a background in food styling, Kristy merges playful art direction with strategic brand storytelling—bringing a fresh, unexpected approach to food imagery.

Kristy’s journey began behind the scenes as a food stylist, but her passion for narrative and visual composition soon led her to directing. Today, she crafts bold, quirky, and highly stylised content for major international clients including McDonald’s, KFC, Knorr, and Tropicana, among others. Her signature style is a creative blend of vibrant block colours, unconventional camera angles, and the kind of visual that transforms even the simplest dish into a memorable moment.

From short-form social media videos to high-end commercial campaigns, Kristy helps brands turn bites into bold visual experiences. Whether she's directing a sun-drenched juice pour for Tropicana or choreographing crispy chicken crunches for KFC, Kristy brings creativity, wit and a bit of sauce to her work.

On the signing, Kristy Snell said, “I’m delighted to be joining BITE, telling stories through food is what I love to do and it’s great to be a part of a collective that shares the same passion.”

​Alex Katz, executive producer, BITE Collective said, “Thrilled to welcome Kristy, whose talent and creativity are a perfect match for BITE. Her vibrant, imaginative work brings a unique flair that fits right in with our collective. She’s a joy to work with, and we can't wait to cook up something amazing together!"

