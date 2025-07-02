Kraft Heinz Spotlights Real Canadian Kitchens

For more than 100 years, Kraft products have been proudly made by Canadians, for Canadians. With a presence so ingrained in daily life, there’s a good chance you’ll find them in fridges and pantries across Canada. To celebrate this heritage, Kraft is launching a new campaign from Rethink that reminds Canadians that Kraft Heinz is part of our everyday lives by showing real Canadian kitchens. Launching nationally across out-of-home, social, and digital platforms starting on June 30th, the campaign features real Canadian kitchens and the unmistakable presence of Kraft products in our homes. From a well-loved jar of Kraft Peanut Butter in the pantry to the iconic KD blue box , the message is simple: we’re already here, because we’ve always been here. Reflecting this, the campaign uses high-flash photography to highlight the imperfections and unique personality of each space, because no two pantries or fridges are the same.

Following the national Super Bowl spot (which came together in the unbelievably short time of 72 hours) that celebrated the Kraft Heinz Mont Royal facility and the Kraft Heinz employees who power it, this campaign marks the next chapter in the company’s commitment to showcasing the care, quality and Canadian pride behind our products. While the previous creative focused more on the facility and our employees, the new creative shifts focus to celebrating everyday Canadians, shining a spotlight on the role Kraft plays in their daily lives. The work features a variety of our beloved Kraft products such as Kraft Peanut Butter, KD, Kraft Singles and Kraft Salad Dressings, all while reinforcing our place in the cultural fabric of Canada.

To maximise visibility, the campaign will roll out across high-impact platforms beginning June 30th:



OOH: Impactful static executions in high-traffic areas with digital OOH in Toronto transit stations, vertical posters at key TTC hubs, digital walls at Dundas Station, and a large-format billboard at Kraft Heinz’s Mount Royal facility in Montreal, Quebec



Meta and Pinterest: A mix of static and online video (OLV) formats depicting familiar household scenes



YouTube (via MiQ) and CBC: Broad-reach OLV placements celebrating real Canadian stories



TEADS: Static digital media reinforcing Kraft’s connection to Canadian life and the brand’s products

“Kraft has been part of the fabric of Canada for over a hundred years, proudly having a spot in Canadians’ kitchens, fridges, and pantries from coast to coast. We wanted to celebrate our role in Canadians’ lives and continue to reinforce our long-term commitment to showcasing the quality, care, and Canadian pride that go into our products each and every day. By going into real Canadians’ houses and showing this reality, we wanted to land the integral role Kraft plays in millions of Canadian kitchens every day.” said Brian Neumann, head of brand and creativity, Kraft Heinz Canada.



“This idea came from a simple truth: Kraft is part of Canadians’ lives, and we want to see it in people’s homes. So instead of just making the claim, we asked Canadians to show us. And they did. This simple truth and visual is what makes the work so impactful.” said Lorne Heller, creative director at Rethink.

