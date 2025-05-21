Kopparberg, Global and the7stars Launch Capital Dance Beach Party Malta 2025

Kopparberg, the original fruit cider, has teamed up with Global, the Media and Entertainment group, for a two-month campaign, brokered by the7stars, that culminates in an epic event partnership with Capital Dance, the UK’s official dance station.

​Capital Dance Beach Party with Kopparberg Crisp Apple has been created to support the launch of Kopparberg’s latest product innovation, Crisp Apple cider. The exclusive event will harness music, sunshine and on-the-ground energy to reinforce the drink’s seasonal association with summer refreshment and vibrant social occasions.

The beach party takes place on Friday 4th July 2025 at Malta’s Tortuga Beach, with a heavyweight line-up of dance artists including Tita Lau, MistaJam, Morgan Seatree and more.

The wider campaign extends well beyond the party island, featuring on-air sponsorship, a co-branded content series, ticket giveaways, and social media activity – peaking with a live broadcast on Capital Dance and a livestream on Global Player, the official Capital Dance app.

And there’s even more. Capital Dance Beach Party with Kopparberg Crisp Apple will be on digital screens in over 2,000 Sainsbury’s and Morrisons stores across the country, giving millions of shoppers a chance to win their way to Malta.

The campaign goes live today, building to a crescendo with the Malta beach party and continuing with bursts of content throughout the warmer months – ensuring Kopparberg Crisp Apple stays top of mind whenever the sun shines.

Rob Salvesen, head of marketing, at Kopparberg, said, “Crisp Apple is our bold take on a classic - clean, refreshing apple flavour with just a touch of Kopparberg’s signature sweetness. It’s the perfect cider for golden hour with friends or dancing barefoot in the sand in Malta. Our partnership with Capital Dance and Global brings that energy to life, putting Kopparberg at the heart of the unforgettable moments that define summer.”

Katie Bowden, managing director of commercial audio at Global, added, “This is a brilliant example of how commercial partnerships and branded entertainment have the power to create huge, unforgettable experiences. By joining forces with Kopparberg, we’ve been able to promise something fresh and exciting that will connect with listeners and it’s going to be an incredible summer celebration - live at Malta’s Tortuga Beach, on air on Capital Dance, on Global Player, all over social media, and in Sainsbury's and Morrisons stores across the UK."

Chris Herbert-Lo, strategy partner at the7stars, said, “Kopparberg’s brand platform – To Firsts That Last – is all about new experiences that create lasting memories, which is exactly what this campaign delivers. Global is the perfect partner to authentically host this first-of-its-kind event that ensures Kopparberg Crisp Apple is at the heart of the good vibes summer brings - whatever the weather. From the event itself being played out across Capital Dance, to highlights across social and OOH, it’s a high-energy campaign which perfectly fits the brand and its audience.”

