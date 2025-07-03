Klook Rewards Positive Affirmations with Captured Scents of Adventure

What if your next personal breakthrough was sparked by a whiff of Mousedeer Farts? Asia’s leading platform for experiences and travel experiences Klook is partnering key attractions across the world to bring travellers an activation that’s as unexpected as it is unforgettable. Enter the ‘Joy Dispenser’, a touring interactive vending machine that invites travellers to proudly declare their affirmations of joy and manifest a surprise from Klook, curated for the boldest version of themselves.

Making its first stop in Singapore at Mandai Wildlife Reserve’s newest park, Rainforest Wild ASIA, the Joy Dispenser greets visitors at the end of 'The Best You Path' by Klook, a limited-time route that takes travellers on a journey through five Joy Stops filled with curious, delightful and transformative discoveries. This offline activation is part of 'The Best You', Klook’s first global brand campaign created by independent agency, The Secret Little Agency.​

Turning self-discovery into a sensory adventure

Inspired by the power of scent on the brain’s memory and emotion centers, the Joy Dispenser was conceived to push the idea of self-discovery through travel even further. The travelling vending machine rewards bold affirmations with unique Rainforest Wild ASIA moments captured in wild scents like ‘Mousedeer Farts’ and ‘A Sun Bear’s Mid-Afternoon Splash’.

Specially for the Joy Dispenser at Rainforest Wild ASIA, Klook is releasing a new limited-edition incense stick collection of five scents, each capturing an encounter to remember from Singapore’s newest wildlife park. By saying the affirmation - “I embrace my wild side” - out loud at the Joy Dispenser, visitors can manifest their best selves and get a chance to take home a one-of-a-kind Klook x Rainforest Wild ASIA incense stick kit.

“Bringing the Joy Dispenser to life took bold thinking, a little faith, and the courage to push creative boundaries. We wanted to capture that whimsical feeling of unexpected delight, and Mandai Wildlife Reserve was the perfect partner to make that magic happen. They’ve extended the impact of our global brand campaign, bringing 'The Best You' offline in a fresh, innovative way. Together, we’re sparking curiosity and helping people discover new sides of themselves through travel and experiences,” said Marcus Yong, vice president, global marketing at Klook.

“With ‘The Best You’, we set out to show how travel can be a quiet yet powerful catalyst for transformation, helping people rediscover who they are and who they could become,” said Nicholas Ye and Mavis Neo, co-chief creative officers at The Secret Little Agency. “With the Joy Dispenser, we wanted to take that idea further. Travel is a deeply multisensory experience, and scent, more than any other sense, is closely tied to memory and emotion. We created the Joy Dispenser to turn those fleeting moments of joy into something lasting. Through scent, it invites travellers to take home a piece of their journey, relive their favourite moments, spark new explorations, and carry a reminder of their best selves wherever they go.”

‘The Best You’ celebrates the transformational power of travel through experiences, and reframes travel as a catalyst for self-discovery, emotional clarity, and personal growth. The campaign was first introduced in April with a content series featuring Marie Kondo and her personal journey of finding joy again through travel, followed by an inspiring brand film and contextual OOH placements that ran across key locations including Singapore, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Taipei, Mainland China, and Los Angeles. The integrated creative campaign also introduced an immersive online personality quiz inviting people to explore what their best selves could look like, through their travel preferences.

Embrace your wild side

Klook’s 'The Best You Path' and the 'Joy Dispenser' will run for a month at Rainforest Wild ASIA until 31 July 2025, 9am to 6pm daily. The Joy Dispenser is located at The Oculus at The Cavern, and up to 100 lucky visitors a day will get to bring home a limited-edition Klook x Rainforest Wild ASIA incense stick kit. All other participating visitors will receive promotional codes for select F&B establishments in Rainforest Wild ASIA.

Following its stint in Singapore, the Joy Dispenser will move onto Hong Kong as its next destination, with a fresh set of incense stick scents inspired by unique travel experiences in the destination.

