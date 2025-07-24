Enterprise Singapore Reframes Business Progress Through Classic Fairytales

Enterprise Singapore, the government agency growing the next generation of Singapore global enterprises, has launched its first integrated creative brand campaign with a duology of brand films that tell the growth stories of real Singapore enterprises through the lens of timeless tales.

Enterprise growth conversations have largely been kept within closed B2B circles. Yet, local enterprises play a pivotal role in shaping everyday life in Singapore, with 99% of companies here being Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs) that employ 70% of Singapore’s workforce. Created in partnership with independent creative agency The Secret Little Agency, the campaign is Enterprise Singapore’s first bid at engaging audiences beyond the business set and kicks off the government agency’s newly evolved brand platform: ‘For Where You’re Growing’.

FOR WHERE YOU’RE GROWING

Enterprise success stories tend to focus on the outcome: new launches, fresh funding, IPOs, and the like. However, real growth is non-linear, often messy and underpinned by moments – of adversity, courage, foresight, pivots, conviction and resilience – that do not make headlines but critically shape the trajectory of a business.

“At Enterprise Singapore, we champion homegrown enterprises of all sizes – from heartland business to global gamechangers – helping them strengthen capabilities, transform their business, and capture global opportunities. We recognise that growth today isn’t always about growing bigger or moving faster. It can be trying something new, bouncing back from a challenge, or simply taking the next step to move their business forward. ‘For Where You’re Growing’ reflects this evolving reality and reaffirms our commitment to support our enterprises not just at major milestones but through everyday decisions, pivots and possibilities that define business growth today,” said Ms Alethea Nah, Enterprise Singapore’s executive director of corporate communications.

TIMELESS TALES OF BUSINESSES AND FOUNDERS

To launch ‘For Where You’re Growing’, Enterprise Singapore released two brand films inspired by the real growth stories of two Singapore enterprises, told through the unexpected format of classic fairytales.

‘Never Doubt a Duck’ is inspired by the growth journey of Lucence, a Singapore biotech company that has made waves worldwide with its groundbreaking liquid biopsy technology for early cancer detection. A modern take on “The Ugly Duckling”, the film follows an underestimated duck who faces rejection and doubt as he tries to take a bold new idea to the world.

‘The Mermaid’s Market’ tells the story of Tankfully Fresh, a second-generation family business taking their wet market business online. Taking cues from ‘The Little Mermaid’, it’s a generational tale of courage, reinvention, and conviction to take the leap of faith to grow.

“It’s not easy running let alone sustaining a modern business these days. Our campaign needed to cut through the enterprise marketing clutter, to lead with inspirational examples, told through universal stories that were both familiar, yet surprising,” said Nicholas Ye and Mavis Neo, co-chief creative officers at The Secret Little Agency.

The integrated creative campaign also features contextual OOH and digital placements that spotlight bold statements of growth, designed to invite people to rethink what growth is - not a destination, but for wherever they are growing. The campaign sets the stage for the new ‘For Where You’re Growing’ brand platform, which will inform and guide Enterprise Singapore’s broader communications, from day-to-day engagements with business owners to its flagship events.

