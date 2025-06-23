Start Your Engines (and Your Breaks) as KitKat Races into Formula 1

In a high-octane fusion of chocolate and speed, Nestlé’s KitKat and Formula 1 have unveiled a striking new TV ident to mark the start of their official partnership. Launching in tandem with the Mexico Grand Prix this October, the ident brings together two global icons in a celebration of fun, fandom, and flavour.



Set against the roar of the racetrack, the ident reimagines the world of Formula 1 through KitKat’s signature lens - bold reds, playful visuals, and just the right amount of irreverence. A candy-red car tears around a circuit where grandstands are made entirely of KitKats, creating a surreal yet satisfying tribute to the break-time classic. It's a punchy, playful take on racing culture.

Created in collaboration with Nestlé Studio, and creative post production by Wash, the spot blends bold CG, compositing, and grade with a playful, high-end finish.

“From the get-go, the project was about collaboration,” says Wash VFX lead Jon Evans. “We brought an extra layer of quality and refinement to help realise Nestlé’s vision.”

The ident kicks off a multi-year campaign, with KitKat popping up trackside and beyond. From the chocolate bar grandstands to the stylised track design, every detail celebrates the joy of taking a break - even in the fast lane.