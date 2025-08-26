King’s Hawaiian Gets Even Softer With First-Ever 'Softwear' Drop

​King's Hawaiian has celebrated the recent launch of its 'softer' new logo by debuting the brand's first-ever line of Softwear Sets – ultra-comfy sweatshirts and sweatpants inspired by the fluffy texture of America's No. 1 branded dinner roll. The drop comes at a time when today's consumers are prioritising comfort more than ever – in fact, a recent Mintel report showed that over half care more about being comfortable than looking trendy. With these limited-edition merch items, you can wear something as soft as it is stylish!

The exclusive merch drop kicks off at Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) – the most connected airport in the country – just in time for the late-August travel surge. On Wednesday, August 27 and Thursday, August 28, travellers passing through Terminal 2 can snag the limited-edition King's Hawaiian Softwear Sets, as well as an irresistibly soft travel pillow and eye mask. But there's a fun twist … to get their hands on the merch at no additional cost, participants must be willing to swap the clothes they're wearing – right on the spot. Private changing booths will be provided, and all traded clothing will be donated to a local Chicago charity. Whether or not they're bold enough to give up their current outfit, all travellers are welcome to stop by to enjoy samples of King's Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls and Soft Pretzel Bites, while supplies last, so they can taste the irresistible softness of King's Hawaiian first hand.

"Softness is core to who we are as a brand, and our new logo now reflects the fluffy, oven-baked qualities our products are known for while embracing the warmth, good times and Aloha Spirit that has always defined King's Hawaiian," said Raouf Moussa, chief marketing officer at King's Hawaiian. "At King's Hawaiian, we're taking the idea of softness to new heights – and that's not just because we're sending travellers into the skies with our soft new merch and samples of King's Hawaiian Rolls and Pretzel Bites."

Can't come check out the Soft wear merch line at the airport? No problem. King's Hawaiian Softwear Sets and travel accessories are available for purchase online, just in time for your next getaway or cozy day in!

For more information about King's Hawaiian products or to purchase the limited-edition Softwear merch, visit www.kingshawaiian.com.

