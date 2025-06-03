Kate Gabriel Named Creative Director of CG at No.8

​No.8 has announced the promotion of Kate Gabriel to creative director of CG, recognising her outstanding creative vision, technical expertise, and impactful contributions to some of the studio’s most ambitious work.

With a career spanning top-tier global campaigns, Kate has built a reputation as a powerhouse in lighting and rendering, shaping visually arresting work for brands including Nike, Amazon, BMW, Coca-Cola, and Formula E. She brought cinematic depth and striking realism to the award-winning promo for the Chemical Brothers’ Free Yourself, a standout piece that showcases her flair for innovation and storytelling.

Recently, Kate has led CG across visually complex productions under pressure, often blending real-time and traditional pipelines. For Comal, she helped deliver a visually rich spot on a challenging deadline, combining multiple techniques and leveraging Unreal Engine for fast, high-quality output. In Samsung’s S23 FE Greatest Hits, she oversaw the creation of a full CG ocean, a detailed winter environment, and utilised virtual production to craft dynamic car backgrounds. In M&S’s Summer SS25 campaign, she led the creation of a fully CG plane, seamlessly integrating it into a vibrant, stylised world. She has also played a pivotal role in major campaigns for Pepsi, Betano, and Superbet, each showcasing her sharp eye for design, mood, and storytelling at scale.

As creative director of CG, Kate drives the visual language of No.8’s most ambitious work, nurturing talent and pushing creative boundaries. Her move into this role reflects a natural evolution, bringing together years of craft, leadership, and bold creative thinking to define what’s next in computer-generated storytelling.

Kate says, “I’m really excited to be stepping into the Creative Director role. I feel so lucky to be working with such an inspiring and talented team at No.8. I’m looking forward to what we can achieve together and how far we can push the boundaries of creativity and technology.”

A word from CEO Barny Wright, "From day one at No. 8, Kate has been nothing short of incredible. Her world-leading talent is matched only by her amazing collaborative, kind, and empathetic nature. We believe Kate is uniquely positioned to lead us into our next stage of growth, expertly spearheading the fusion of traditional and AI-driven technologies."